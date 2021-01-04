Spice up your cooking routine next week with a few virtual cuisine-inspired classes that may offer some fresh perspective.
Special Cookbook Club event
On Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m., Guido's Fresh Marketplace and the NAACP Berkshire Chapter will cohost an online conversation on racial justice and food with Michael Twitty, James Beard award-winning author of "The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South."
The event is free. To participate, email Alana Chernila at achernila@guidosfreshmarketplace to request the zoom link for the event. For those who would like to read the book, Guido's has copies for sale at a discount at both Guido's locations.
From farm, to fork to your computer
During his stint at Canyon Ranch Lenox, Chef Kyle Nottingham discovered the certified organic produce, livestock and honey at Jan Johnson’s Mill River Farm in Sheffield and from what began as a professional relationship, a friendship was born.
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. get a virtual front-row seat to that culinary friendship with an evening of hands-on learning with Nottingham and Johnson as they teach you how to break down a chicken, roast it and make stock for perfect winter soups. With Johnson, it’s Farmhouse Minestrone and Quick Asian-Style Chicken Vegetable Hot Pot soups and with Chef Nottingham, rustic Tucson Chicken Posole.
This cook-along class offered live via Zoom costs $40 per household. You’ll receive an email with recipes and class details five days in advance. Some time-consuming steps may need to be prepared in advance. Virtual classes are nonrefundable and the Zoom link is not transferable or shareable.
Receive a $10 registration discount by purchasing a certified organic and pasture raised Mill River Farm chicken by entering the code FARMTOFORK2021 at checkout. Click here to register. The discount code expires Friday, Jan. 15. Chickens are 4 to 5 pounds each and cost $6 a pound. Visit, www.millriverfarm.org/s/order for more information about purchasing and picking up chickens.