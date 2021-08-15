SANTA CLARA, Calif. — With one deep strike, Trey Lance showed why the San Francisco 49ers invested so heavily to draft him this offseason. With a few shakier moments in his preseason debut, Lance showed why the Niners aren’t rushing to make him their starter.
Lance threw an 80-yard touchdown pass that led to loud cheers from San Francisco fans, and also showed some rookie traits in his preseason debut during the 49ers’ 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night.
“It was fun,” Lance said. “Obviously left a lot of big plays out there. I wish I would have taken advantage of the opportunities that were given a few times. ... But it’s awesome to be out there playing again.”
The Niners traded three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall in April to be their quarterback of the future. But they also still have incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo, so how soon that future comes remains to be seen.
Lance had an up-and-down first performance with a few off-target throws, three sharp passes that were dropped by his receivers, and four sacks behind a spotty offensive line.
But he also delivered that perfectly placed deep pass.
“There was some good and some bad,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “By no means was it perfect. Good first day. I didn’t want it to go perfect for him.”
Chad Henne threw a TD pass to Byron Pringle after a short cameo by Patrick Mahomes to begin the game, and rookie Shane Buechele scored on a 1-yard keeper with 1:14 to play to win it for Kansas City.
Peterman steps into starting role, Las Vegas tops Seattle
LAS VEGAS — With Derek Carr skipping Las Vegas’ preseason opener and Marcus Mariota nursing a leg injury, third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman stepped on the field Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks with a chip on his shoulder.
“That’s kind of when I play at my best,” Peterman said.
Apparently so.
Peterman completed 29 of 38 passes for 246 yards, leading the Raiders to a 20-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
“Every time you go out there — whether it’s preseason, practice, whatever it is — I’ve always got something to prove I feel like,” said Peterman, who fell one snap shy of becoming the only quarterback in the NFL to play the entire game in Week 1 of the preseason. “That’s what it was today, and just happy to go out there and have some fun and get a win.”
Case Cookus replaced Peterman after the two-minute warning to hand the ball off to fullback Garrett Groshek in his only play.
“Nate Peterman is a true professional, he takes his job very seriously, he loves the game of football, he loves to compete at a high level and he cares for his teammates,” said wideout Zay Jones, who finished with three receptions. “When he’s in the huddle, when he’s out there on the field, he’s gonna do the best that he possibly can.”
DJ Turner led the Raiders with seven receptions, while Keelan Doss hauled in six passes. Trey Ragas rushed for 62 yards on 13 attempts and added three receptions.
QB Love’s status unclear for Packers’ next preseason game
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s status for Green Bay’s next exhibition game is uncertain due to a shoulder issue that prevented him from playing in the second half of his pro debut.
Love said after Saturday night’s 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans that “I just dinged my shoulder a little bit” when Jonathan Greenard sacked him and forced a fumble late in the second quarter.
“He’s doing fine,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday. “It’s something though that is significant enough that he could miss a couple of days of practice. We’ll see where he’s at, at the end of the week. We’re going to take it day by day.”
LaFleur said Saturday night that the Packers initially hoped to have Love play three quarters but decided to rest him the entire second half after the hit from Greenard.
The Packers host the New York Jets on Saturday in their next preseason matchup. They’re also conducting joint practices with the Jets on Wednesday and Thursday.
If the Packers decide to hold Love out of the Jets game, they could be in the market for a quarterback in the next few days.
LaFleur has said he doesn’t plan to use reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers in any exhibition games. The only other quarterback on Green Bay’s roster is Kurt Benkert, who played the entire second half Saturday.
Young quarterbacks impress in Indy with Wentz sidelined
INDIANAPOLIS — Jacob Eason was efficient in place of the injured Carson Wentz, and rookie Sam Ehlinger delivered in the final quarter for the Indianapolis Colts.
Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, began his NFL debut with an interception. But he regrouped and drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his 2-point conversion run. Ehlinger then scrambled 11 and 9 yards to set up Eddy Pineiro’s 30-yard field goal in the final seconds, and the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in a preseason game Sunday.
Eason played the first half and finished 15 of 21 for 183 yards with a lost fumble as the Colts got a look at their backup quarterback options while Wentz recovers from foot surgery. Ehlinger handled the second half, completing 10 of 15 passes for 155 yards and the one pick.
“That’s the kind of thing you want to see from your quarterbacks, mental toughness, being able to handle the blitz and come back and play winning football,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “I think both of them are probably going to grade out as playing winning football at the end of the day.”
Panthers starting quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t play, either, and the game was dominated by defensive reserves. Former Colts practice squad player P.J. Walker started for Carolina, going 10 of 21 for 161 yards and a touchdown.
Charges welcome fans to SoFi with win over Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Nearly 70,000 football fans filled up the terraces, concourses and party areas for the first time at SoFi Stadium, reveling in the opportunity to see Los Angeles’ two hometown teams in person at their new address.
The Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers both intend to put on much better shows — with several better players — for those fans next month when they get to the games that count.
Darius Bradwell rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter and the Chargers beat the Rams 13-6 Saturday night in the first NFL game with fans at SoFi.
Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s palatial football arena welcomed his team and its co-tenants for a well-attended preseason opener. Although neither club played any of its stars, the crowd still clearly enjoyed its first collective trip to SoFi, which will host the Super Bowl in one day less than six months.
And although the game wasn’t a thriller, both teams gave those fans plenty to cheer. Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins made the individual play of the night in the fourth quarter when he scrambled from the pocket, stiff-armed Damon Lloyd and hurdled Kemon Hall to pick up a first down on third-and-9.
Perkins soaked up the love from the crowd, which included his parents.
“It’s electric,” Perkins said. “You can hear it. It’s just crazy, because last year we didn’t have fans ... (so) you could feel a different kind of energy. It just makes play that much better. We feed off the energy of the fans cheering. And it’s a beautiful stadium, so it’s even more beautiful when it’s packed out.”
The Chargers shut out the Rams in the second half to win the head coaching debut of Brandon Staley, who took charge less than five years after he was the defensive coordinator at Division III John Carroll. The 38-year-old Staley spent last season with the Rams, where he led the league’s No. 1 defense in his only year as an NFL coordinator.