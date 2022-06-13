A full spring season has come down to four high school teams remaining as state championship week begins. Over the weekend, the Mount Greylock baseball team and Wahconah softball team both punched their tickets to the MIAA Final Four. Meanwhile, the Wahconah boys lacrosse and Greylock girls lacrosse squads are playing on into the Elite Eight. The Wahconah boys will host Lynnfield in a quarterfinal today in Dalton at 4:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the Greylock girls are at Manchester Essex for a 4:15 p.m. quarterfinal, while both the Mounties baseball crew and Warriors softball unit are headed to neutral fields Westfield State. Greylock meets Georgetown in the Division V Final Four at 4 p.m., while Wahconah faces Amesbury at 5:30 p.m. in the D-IV semifinal. Full coverage of weekend games ran in Monday's E-edition and online at BerkshireEagle.com/sports.