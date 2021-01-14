On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

College Basketbal (Men's)

Marshall at Western Kentucky: 5 p.m., CBSSN

Alabama-Birmingham at Charlotte: 5 p.m., ESPNU

Bowling Green at Buffalo: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Cleveland State at Wright State: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Wisconsin at Rutgers: 9 p.m., FS1

Fresno State at Nevada: 11 p.m., FS1

College Basketball (Women's)

Stanford at Utah: 3:30 p.m., PAC-12N

California at Colorado: 5:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Washington State at USC: 7:30 p.m., PAC-12N

College Gymnastics (Women's)

Iowa at Minnesota: 4:30 p.m., BTN

Auburn at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN

LSU at Arkansas: 8:30 p.m., SECN

College Hockey

Maine at Providence: 3:30 p.m., NESN

Northeastern at Boston College: 7 p.m., NESN

College Wrestling

Virginia Tech at North Carolina: 6 p.m., ACCN

Northwestern at Purdue: 7 p.m, BTN

Nebraska at Iowa: 9 p.m., BTN

Figure Skating

USFS, U.S. Championships: 4 p.m., NBCSN

USFS, U.S. Championships: 8 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour, The Sony Open, Second Round: 7 p.m., GOLF

NBA

Orlando at Boston: 7:25 p.m., NBCSB

Dallas at Milwaukee: 7:45 p.m., ESPN

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia: NHLN

Sailing

America's Cup, Prada Challenger Series: 9 p.m., NBCSN 

