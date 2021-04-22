On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

College Baseball

Pittsburgh at Louisville: 3 p.m., ACCN

Nebraska at Michigan State: 5 p.m., BTN

Maryland at Iowa: 8 p.m., BTN

Texas at Oklahoma State: 8 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt: 8 p.m., SECN

College Field Hockey

Wake Forest at North Carolina: 1 p.m., ACCN

College Softball

Northwestern at Michigan: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Washington at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

College Tennis (Men's)

Southeastern Conference Tournament championship: 12:30 p.m., SECN

College Tennis (Women's)

Southeastern Conference Tournament championship: 10 a.m., SECN

Golf

EPGA Tour, The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Second Round: 9 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Second Round: 3:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Third Round: 6:30 p.m., GOLF

High School Boys Lacrosse

Brunswick (Conn.) vs. Haverford (Pa.): 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Lawrenceville (N.J.) vs. Malvern Prep (Pa.): 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

Horse Racing

NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL 1, Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard, Lightweights: 9 p.m., ESPN2

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN

Seattle at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

San Diego at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA

Boston at Brooklyn: 7:25 p.m., NBCSB; 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Denver at Golden State: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Philadelphia at NY Rangers: 7 p.m., NHLN

Minnesota at Los Angeles: 10 p.m., NHLN

Rodeo

PBR, The Nampa Invitational, Round 1: 10 p.m., CBSSN

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League, Everton at Arsenal: 2:55 p.m., NBCSN

MLS, Orlando City SC at Sporting KC: 7:30 p.m., FS1

Liga MC, Necaxa at Tijuana: 10 p.m., FS1

Tennis

Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

