On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
College Baseball
Pittsburgh at Louisville: 3 p.m., ACCN
Nebraska at Michigan State: 5 p.m., BTN
Maryland at Iowa: 8 p.m., BTN
Texas at Oklahoma State: 8 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt: 8 p.m., SECN
College Field Hockey
Wake Forest at North Carolina: 1 p.m., ACCN
College Softball
Northwestern at Michigan: 6 p.m., ESPNU
Washington at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
College Tennis (Men's)
Southeastern Conference Tournament championship: 12:30 p.m., SECN
College Tennis (Women's)
Southeastern Conference Tournament championship: 10 a.m., SECN
Golf
EPGA Tour, The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Second Round: 9 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Second Round: 3:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Third Round: 6:30 p.m., GOLF
High School Boys Lacrosse
Brunswick (Conn.) vs. Haverford (Pa.): 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Lawrenceville (N.J.) vs. Malvern Prep (Pa.): 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
Horse Racing
NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
PFL 1, Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard, Lightweights: 9 p.m., ESPN2
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN
Seattle at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
San Diego at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA
Boston at Brooklyn: 7:25 p.m., NBCSB; 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Denver at Golden State: 10:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Philadelphia at NY Rangers: 7 p.m., NHLN
Minnesota at Los Angeles: 10 p.m., NHLN
Rodeo
PBR, The Nampa Invitational, Round 1: 10 p.m., CBSSN
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League, Everton at Arsenal: 2:55 p.m., NBCSN
MLS, Orlando City SC at Sporting KC: 7:30 p.m., FS1
Liga MC, Necaxa at Tijuana: 10 p.m., FS1
Tennis
Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS