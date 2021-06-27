Playing on a golf course they have known since they were youngsters, twins Joyce and June Blake fired a 3-over 75 at Wahconah Country Club last Monday to earn their first win together in a Women’s Allied Association best-ball event.
The Blakes, with the help on an eagle 4 on the ninth hole by Joyce, prevailed by a single shot over the Taconic Golf Club pairing of Cheryl Krueger and Mace Foehl-Hemphill in what turned out to be a two-team battle to the finish. Wahconah members Mary Jane Massetti and Patty Peltier finished a distant third, eight shots back.
“We played great partner golf and really had a blast, it was the good team win against some very low-handicap competition,” said Joyce. “We’ve won in scrambles before, but this is the first in a best-ball competition.”
To say the sisters know Wahconah well is an understatement considering they both worked there in their high school and college days and June eventually became the course’s assistant superintendent. She is now the head superintendent at Forest Park Country Club.
And, yes, said Joyce, having a partner with a superintendent’s knowledge to lean on can pay dividends in the heat of competition
“It helps with recognizing things like a difficult pin placement and also with reading putts,” Joyce said. “She could tell right from the start that the greens were hard and we needed to play short of them.”
The sisters set the stage for the victory with a good front nine that got even better on the severely uphill ninth hole, which plays on the scorecard as a par 4 for the men and a par 5 for the women from 348 yards.
“I hit a perfect drive and had 145 yards to a pin in the back-middle of the green,” she said. “I hit a 7-iron to 10 feet and made the putt. It couldn’t have been in a better spot.”
Turning in 1-under 35 put them into a good position and they took advantage with a solid 3-over 40 on the back to holdoff Krueger and Foehl-Hemphill, two of the top players in the Women’s Allied Association.
Joyce, who is a member at both Wahconah and Forest Park, and June will try to make it two in a row on Monday when the Women’s Allied Association will have its third event of the season, another best-ball tournament, at Waubeeka Golf Links in Williamstown.
Meanwhile, in the Net Division at Wahconah, the Country Club of Pittsfield combination of Judy Evans and Margaret Camin carded a 63 and won a match of cards to take top honors. Three other teams also came in with 63s — Ann Tanner and Kathleen Millard, Judy Chapman and Kim Swanda and Deb McCann and Denise Grady.
Taconic Golf Club to host junior event
Taconic Golf Club is currently celebrating its 125th anniversary and reviving its Taconic Four-Ball Championship to help commemorate the occasion while at the same time boosting junior golf in the Berkshires and beyond.
The tournament will be played on Sunday, July 11th with the field divided into three age groups — the Junior-Junior Division, ages 10-12, the Junior Division, ages 13-15 and the Senior Division, ages 16-18.
Taconic head professional Josh Hillman, who is also the coach of the Williams College men’s team, said the club’s board is envisioning a high-quality event with players from all over the region.
“I have sent information to more than 150 pros around the Northeast,” Hillman said. “We’ve had a positive response so far. We hope to attract golfers from all over the Northeast, including up-and-coming college golfers.”
Hillman said the goal is to attract 60 teams.
For juniors interested in playing, the time to enter is right now with the entry deadline on Wednesday. The entry fee — $20 — is a true bargain, especially when you consider the juniors will have an opportunity to compete on one of the state’s true golfing gems.
To sign up online, go to Taconicgolf.com/taconic-junior-4-ball-tournament/.
For any questions, call the Taconic pro shop at 413 458-3997.
———
Women’s Allied Association
Best ball At Wahconah Country Club Low gross 1. Joyce and June Blake, 75. 2. Cheryl Krueger and Mace Foehl, 3. Mary Jane Massetti and Patty Peltier, 83. 4. Kathy Sullivan and Sharon Connelly, 85. 5. Kathy Dugay, 85. Allison Lucey and Chris Eugin, 85. Low net 1. Judy Evans and Margaret Camin, 63. 2. Ann Tanner and Kathleen Millard, 3. Judy Chapman and Kim Swanda, 63. 4. Debb McCann and Denise Gray, 63. 5. Fran Broderick and Robin Theirrien, 66. 6. Joanne Warren and Kathy Burnell, 67.
Area Aces
Donnybrook Country Club Bill Flaherty — Callaway Mavrick Max pitching wedge on 8th hole, witnessed by Dave Fortier on June 18. Kevin White — 4th hole, witnessed by Jim Kelly, Dick Bordeau and Tom Giardina. White’s sixth hole-in-one at Donnybrook.