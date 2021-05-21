WILLIAMSTOWN — Sarah Polumbo registered just two assists on the scoresheet Friday evening in a home lacrosse match against Wahconah. Those two helpers, though, wound up being a pair of biggest plays of the game.
Mount Greylock came back to defeat Wahconah 9-8, scoring the winner with less than two minutes on the clock.
Wahconah senior Chloe Accardi scored with 1:37 left in the fourth quarter, evening the game up 8-8.
Polumbo entered the face-off circle opposite Wahconah’s Jilly Cote, and left with possession. She made a straight run toward the right corner, dodging a swipe. With the defense sagging off to protect against a charge, Polumbo had the lane to see a white jersey making an inside cut on the Warriors’ net.
She lofted a perfect pass into the zone, connecting with the stick of Tessa Levesque, who overhanded a shot by Sydney Smith for the game-winner.
Wahconah led 5-2 with 7:50 to play in the second quarter, but the Mounties stiffened up and battled back. Polumbo and Ainsley Abel worked off one another for the equalizer at 5-5, four minutes into the third quarter.
Greylock got four goals from Carolyn Jones and two from Abel. Hannah Bowlby scored three times for Wahconah, with Cote and Accardi netting two each.