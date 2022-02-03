DALTON — There were more wild and crazy basketball games in the old Ed Ladley Gymnasium at Wahconah than one could catalog. The new high school and the new gym have been open since September and it may be years before a crazier basketball game is played in the gym.
Brody Calvert and Pat McLaughlin each scored 25 points. McLaughlin scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to help send the game into overtime, while Calvert had 10 in overtime and was 7 for 8 from the free-throw line in OT as the Warriors rallied to beat Belchertown 74-66.
The box score is one for the ages. The Orioles made 27 baskets in the game, five from 3-point range. They were also 8 for 12 from the foul line, which is a pretty good night for any high school team.
The Warriors shot 40 free throws in the game, and made 35 of them — as many foul shots as an average high school team might make in a week.
Wahconah trailed 46-36 after three quarters but, thanks to McLaughlin’s 12 points, roared back to tie the game at 61-61, and send it into overtime where the Warriors prevailed.
Jesse Chapman, who came off the bench to score 17 points, had nine points in the fourth quarter.
Tyler McDonald led Belchertown with 19 points.
———
BELCHERTOWN (66)
Boscha 5-1-13, Sajdak 5-0-11, White 2-4-8, Bianco 4-0-8, McDonald 7-2-19, Awette 2-1-5, Vinagre 0-0-0, Corish 2-0-4, Hill 0-0-0. Totals 27-8-66.
WAHCONAH (74)
Payson 0-0-0, Calvert 2-20-25, Pickard 0-0-0, DiCicco 1-0-3, Chapman 6-3-17, Melle 1-0-2, Noyes 0-2-2, McLaughlin 6-10-25, Wildrick 0-0-0, Marauszwski 0-0-0. Totals 16-35-74
Belchertown 20 13 13 15 5 — 66
Wahconah 16 9 11 25 13 — 74
3-point goals — B 6 (McDonald 3, Boscha 2, Sajdak). W 7 (McLaughlin 3, Chapman 2, DiCicco, Calvert).
McCann Tech 59, Ludlow 52
LUDLOW — Jacob Howland started hot and stayed there on Thursday night in Ludlow.The Hornets standout blasted off for 31 points, including six made 3-pointers to help his team earn its way to an automatic berth in the MIAA state tournament. The Hornets improve to 10-3 with their fourth straight win, and remain unbeaten in Tri-County North play.Howland ripped off three 3-balls and 11 of his team’s 13 points in the first quarter. He added eight more for 19 by halftime, and closed the night with eight fourth-quarter points, including 3 of 4 foul shots to help seal the win.Speaking of sealing the win, Walter Mazza scored all nine of his points and hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
———
MCCANN TECH (59)
Knapp 0-0-0, Champney 0-0-0, Howland 11-3-31, Boisvert 4-1-9, Dolan 0-0-0, Gagne 3-2-8, Mazza 3-1-9, Marko 1-0-2. Totals 22-7-59.
LUDLOW (52)
Guerrero 2-1-5, Swartz 4-2-12, Cruz 3-0-7, Mendez 6-2-16, Bushey 2-2-8, Potash 0-1-1, Jang 0-2-2. Totals 17-10-52.
McCann 13 1 7 8 21 — 59
Ludlow 12 13 8 19 — 52
3-pointers — MT 8 (Howland 6, Mazza 2); L 8 (Swartz 2, Cruz 2, Mendez 2, Bushey 2).
Mount Greylock 47, Athol 37
ATHOL — The Mounties are just untouchable in Hampshire North play.Mount Greylock moved to 9-4 overall and 6-0 in divisional games by shaking off a cold start on the road Thursday night.Coach Bob Thistle’s crew managed just a pair of foul shots in the opening quarter, falling behind Athol 8-2 after eight minutes. They flipped the script in the second quarter, though, and went to the locker rooms in front 19-13. Jackson Shelsy and Chase Doyle combined for 30 points on the night, and they put in 13 together in the second frame. Doyle finished with a game-high 18, while Shelsy netted a pair of triples and had 12 points.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (47)
Robinson 2-0-4, McAlister 2-0-5, Powell 1-1-3, Doyle 8-1-18, O’Keefe 0-0-0, Shelsy 5-0-12, Sandifer 2-1-5, T. Martin 0-0-0, J. Martin 0-0-0. Totals 19-3-47.
ATHOL (37)
Mahoney 4-0-9, Tontodonato 2-0-4, Castillo 2-2-8, Fountain 1-1-3, Gordon 3-1-7, Manning 2-0-4, Goodwin 1-0-2. Totals 15-4-37.
Greylock 2 17 13 15 — 47
Athol 8 5 20 4 — 37
3-pointers — MG 4 (Shelsy 2, McAlister, Doyle); A 3 (Castillo 2, Mahoney).
McCann Tech 62, Hampden Charter 43
CHICOPEE — The Hornets brought themselves to the verge of a state tournament berth with win No. 9 on the road Wednesday night.Jacob Howland hit four 3-pointers and totaled 22 points to lead the way. He hit a 3-ball in each quarter.McCann led 16-4 after one quarter and never really needed to look back.Owen Gagne added 10 points.
———
MCCANN TECH (62)
Knapp 1-0-2, Champney 2-1-6, Howland 8-2-22, Boisvert 3-1-8, Dolan 1-0-2, Gagne 5-0-10, Boucher 3-0-6, Mazza 2-0-4, Rougeau 1-0-2. Totals 26-4-62.
HAMPDEN CHARTER (43)
Corbin 1-0-3, Smith 5-3-15, Strum 0-2-2, Collazo 1-0-3, Rank 5-2-12, Oates 3-0-8. Totals 15-7-43
McCann 16 13 17 13 — 62
Hampden 4 16 8 16 — 43
3-pointers — 6 (Howland 4, Champney, Boisvert); HC 5 (Smith 2, Oates 2, Collazo).
Taconic 53, Westfield 38
PITTSFIELD — The Taconic girls came into Thursday night’s game with Westfield looking to feel better about themselves. After all, the Green and Gold had lost four of their last five games.
Thursday night, Taconic did what it needed to, and more, to beat Westfield 53-38.
Taconic led 28-26 at intermission, but put on a defensive clinic in the final 16 minutes and outscored the Bombers 25-12 to get the win.
It was a balanced scoring night for coach Matt Mickle’s squad. Maddie Winn led the way with 14 points, while Faith Cross had 13 and Brenna McNeice added 10.
Alexis Sanchez had 12 to pace Westfield.
———
WESTFIELD (38)
Ashtoy 1-1-4, Downs 0-0-0, Griffith 0-0-0, Burke 3-0-8, Albert 1-1-4, Lapanne 4-2-10, Pederson 0-0-0, Sanches 4-2-12, Cloutier 0-0-0. Totals 13-8-38.
TACONIC (53)
Hudson 1-0-3, Walker 1-0-2, Phillips 4-0-8, Moorer 0-0-0, McNeice 4-2-10, Leasure 1-0-3, Winn 6-0-14, F. Cross 6-1-13. Totals 23-3-53.
Westfield 10 16 5 7 — 38
Taconic 19 9 14 11 — 53
3-point goals — W 6 (Sanchez 2, Burke 2, Albert, Ashtoy). T 4 (Winn 2, Leasure, Hudson).
Lenox 50, Greenfield 35
LENOX — Turnabout is fair play is what everyone says.
“Big win on our court for Lenox girls who suffered a loss at Greenfield on Monday,” Lenox coach Nicole Patella wrote in an email.
The Millionaires went to Greenfield Monday, and came home on the short end of a 55-42 decision. On Thursday, Lenox led just about wire-to-wire, holding the Green Wave to one point in the second quarter.
Greenfield, behind nine of Lillia Kachelmeyer’s game-high 20 points, came roaring back and cut Lenox’s lead to six midway through the fourth quarter. But thanks to some clutch rebounds by Alex Lipton (seven in the game) and 8-for-12 shooting from the line in the fourth quarter, the Millionaires were able to lock up the win.
Tabor Paul led the way with 14 points for Lenox.
———
GREENFIELD (35)
Kachelmeyer 7-5-20, Cloutier 2-0-4, E. Cecunjani 1-1-3, A. Cecunjani 3-0-6, Hayes 0-0-0, Goncalves 1-0-2, Buscala 0-0-0. Totals 14-6-35.
LENOX (50)
Doyle 1-0-2, Patel 0-0-0, Pignatelli9 2-0-6, Fairfield 2-3-7, Paul 3-7-14, Nichols 1-0-2, Kirchner 2-0-4, Lipton 1-0-2, Ano 1-0-2, Reber 0-0-0, Nicotra 1-0-2, Giardina 3-3-9. Totals 17-13-50.
Greenfield 6 1 17 11 — 35
Lenox 15 10 8 17 — 50
3-point goals — G 1 (Kachelmeyer). L 3 (Pignatelli 2, Paul).
McCann Tech 49, Sci-Tech 32
SPRINGFIELD — Macey Tatro and Heather Boisvert each had 13 points as the Hornets got back on the winning track with a victory over host Sci-Tech.
“A good game where it was nice to see great contributions from the bench,” McCann coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. “We were able to move the ball to find the open player.”
In addition to Boisvert and Tatro, McCann’s Amaya Todd chipped in with 10 points. The win ended McCann’s three-game losing streak.
———
McCANN TECH (49)
Boisvert 7-0-14, Tatro 7-0-14, Rose 1-0-3, Todd 5-0-10, Marsh 3-0-6, Reynolds 1-0-2. Totals 24-0-49.
SCI-TECH (32)
Janian 0-0-0, Cyntnia 2-0-5, Verdajo 2-0-5, Washington 4-2-13, Ramos 3-0-6, Abuduian 1-1-3. Totals 12-3-32
McCann Tech 13 14 10 12 — 49
Sci-Tech 3 10 3 16 — 32
3-point goals — MT 1 (Rose). ST 5 (Washington 3, Verdajo, Cyntnia).
Mount Greylock 41, Mount Anthony 24
WILLIAMSTOWN — The host Mounties fell behind in the first quarter, but their defense rose up and held the visitors to 11 points over the final three quarters, scoring a nice bounce-back win from losing at Monson on Tuesday.
The Patriots led 13-9, but Greylock’s Charlotte Coody scored nine of her game-high 17 points in a second quarter that saw the Mounties take a 22-18 halftime lead.
If the visitors had any chance of making a comeback, Greylock did not allow it. The Mounties shut Mount Anthony out 11-0 in the third quarter to pull away.
In Tuesday’s game, it was the Mounties who had a rough second quarter. Monson outscored Greylock 15-4, turning a three-point deficit into a 24-16 halftime advantage for the Mustangs.
Olivia Chrzan had 20 points for Monson, while Abby Scialabba had 14 to pace the Mounties.
———
MOUNT ANTHONY (24)
Gerow 0-0-0, Moore 1-2-4, George 0-1-1, Harrington 0-2-2, Elmer 2-4-8, Guetti 1-0-2, BArilone 0-0-0, Crossman 3-1-7, McQueen 0-0-0. Totals 7-10-24.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (41)
Filiault 1-0-2, Newberry 1-1-3, Art 0-0-0, Brammer 1-0-2, Quagliano 1-1-3, Scialabba 2-0-6, Sullivan 1-2-4, Gilooly 0-2-2, Henderson 1-0-2, Coody 8-1-17. Totals 16-7-41.
Mount Anthony 13 5 0 6 — 24
Mount Greylock 9 13 11 8 — 41
3-point goals — MG 2 (Scialabba)
Monson 59, Greylock 36
MONSON — The Mounties fell to Monson on Tuesday.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (36)
Newberry 2-1-5, Art 0-0-0, Brannan 1-0-2, Barnes 0-0-0, Scialabba 5-2-14, Sullivan 0-4-4, Gilooly 1-2-4, Henderson 0-0-0, Coody 3-1-7. Totals 12-10-36.
MONSON (59)
Martinson 4-2-11, Chrzan 6-7-20, Bonneau 1-2-4, Murphy 4-1-9, Myrie 1-1-3, Ellis 1-0-2, Provost 2-0-4, Walker 2-2-6. Totals 26-15-59.
Mount Greylock 12 4 12 8 — 36
Monson 9 15 21 14 — 59
3-point goals — MG 2 (Scialabba 2). Mon 2 (Martinson, Chrzan).
Lenox 50, Mahar 35
LENOX — Tabor Paul scored eight of her team-high 16 points in the second quarter as host Lenox ended a two-game losing streak with a win over Franklin North rival Mahar on Wednesday.
“Much needed win for Lenox girls,” Lenox coach Nicole Lafave wrote in an email. “We played four good quarters against a team they lost to by 17 on their court on Dec 21.”
It was a 21-9 second quarter that gave Lenox what proved to be an insurmountable 34-15 advantage.
Mia Pignatelli chipped in with 12 points for Lenox. Saylor Kegan had 16 to lead Mahar.
———
MAHAR (35)
Scribner 0-1-1, Belloli 2-0-5, Woods 0-1-1, Doane 3-3-10, Kegan 3-8-16, Comeau 1-0-2, Bernard 0-0-0, Soucie 0-0-0. Totals 9-13-35.
LENOX (50)
Doyle 0-0-0, Patel 0-0-0, Pignatelli 4-0-12, Fairfield 1-2-4, Paul 5-3-16, Nichols 2-0-4, Kirchner 0-0-0, Lipton 0-0-0, Ano 1-0-2, Nicotra 1-0-3, Giardina 4-1-9. Totals 18-6-50.
Mahar 6 9 8 12 — 35
Lenox 13 21 6 10 — 50
3-point goals — M 4 (Kegan 2, Doane, Belloli). L 8 (Pignatelli 4, Paul 3, Nicotra).