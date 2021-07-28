The Clark’s “Ground/work” exhibit shows sculptures that were made uniquely for the Clark’s outdoor environment, with a range of works that interact with the nature around them. The sculptures are found in various locations around the Clark’s 140-acre campus. The exhibit, which has been open since Oct., 2020, is the Clark’s first outdoor sculpture show, and includes installations by international artists Kelly Akashi, Nairy Baghramian, Jennie C. Jones, Analia Saban, Haegue Yang and Eva LeWitt. “What I like about this site is that when you come onto the path, when you look down you can see some really hard lines from the modern [museum] building, but there’s also the horizon; there’s the trees,” LeWitt said. “There’s a little bit of everything in equal amounts — the sky, the sun and the landscape. I wanted to put these pretty and rigid man-made materials out in this landscape and see how the atmosphere would interact with them.” The exhibit will be open through Oct. 17.
What: Ground/work
Where: 225 South Street, Williamstown, Mass.
When: Through Oct. 17
Admission: Free
Information: https://www.clarkart.edu/microsites/ground-work/exhibition