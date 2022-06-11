The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting bridge and guardrail repairs on eastbound and westbound portions of I-90 in Stockbridge, Blandford, Becket, and Otis during overnight hours next week Monday through Friday, according to a news release. The work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. Friday.
The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct bridge repair and guardrail repair operations.
Here are the locations with scheduled lane closures:
Stockbridge: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 3.0, on Monday and on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.
Blandford/Stockbridge: Guardrail repair operations will be conducted I-90 from mile marker 22 to mile marker 33.5 westbound and from mile marker 21.0 to mile marker 31.0 eastbound on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. In addition, work will be conducted at mile marker 3.2 westbound on Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.
Becket/Otis: Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 13.0 to mile marker 20.0, from Monday night to Thursday night, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduced speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.