Hampden County Sheriff’s officers help revive woman found crashed into tree in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — Two Hampden County Sheriff’s correctional officers helped to revive a woman who had crashed into a tree on Wednesday evening on Route 9 in Williamsburg.
Officers Ryan Kennedy and Nicholas Husovsky were returning to their headquarters in Ludlow about 9:30 p.m. after dropping off an inmate at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office when they noticed a car that had crashed into a tree, according to a statement from the Hampden County Sheriff's Office.
They found the driver, a woman whose identity was not released, unresponsive and slouched over the center console, the statement said. The officers pulled her from the car and found she had no pulse, so they began CPR.
After about 5 minutes, the fire chief arrived with an automated external defibrillator and with one shock was able to get a pulse back, the statement said. EMTs, state police and other first responders arrived and took over the rescue operation.
“We are thankful that our officers were in the right place at the right time and able to help bring this woman back,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “These unpredictable incidents are exactly why it’s so important that all first responders be trained in a variety of life-saving measures. You never know when you’ll come upon someone who needs help.”
There was no further information available about the crash or the woman's condition.