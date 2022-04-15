Heading outside this weekend? Don’t put away the overcoat just yet!

When the poet T.S. Eliot described April as the “cruellest month,” he was writing in London about post-World War I in Europe, not spring weather in New England.
But his depiction is apt, since longtime residents here know well enough not to be fooled by the brief stretch of nearly summer-like temperatures this week, with a high of 74 on Wednesday and 75 on Thursday.
As it’s vacation time for some, with school breaks and multiple holidays converging this weekend and next week provide an abrupt, rather drastic change. There’s even a slim chance of snow showers early on Easter Sunday.
Temperatures will slide below normal, with light frosts overnight and daytime highs only in the low 40s Sunday and struggling to reach the 50s through the week.
Saturday looks overcast as the leading edge of cooler Canadian air approaches with a quick temperature drop during the afternoon. Nighttime temperatures will reach down near 30. Even though clouds may break up by Sunday afternoon, the cold pool of air at mid-levels of the atmosphere will prevent any significant warmup.
By dawn Monday, thermometers should display near-freezing readings. Clouds will gather in the afternoon with a chill in the air. Note that average temperatures for mid-April in the Berkshires typically range from a predawn low of 35 to a daytime high 57.
An offshore storm tracking from New Jersey to near New York City on Monday night will spread moderate to heavy rainfall into our area, with strong easterly winds transporting Atlantic moisture into the region. Temperatures should become cold enough for rain to mix with, or change to, snow showers into the higher terrain by early Tuesday morning, mainly for elevations above 2,000 feet.
As the storm moves off the Maine coast on Tuesday, the rain should taper off, though winds will pick up and highs should be at least 10 degrees below normal, meaning mid-40s at best. The sun should break through on Wednesday, with slightly milder temperatures. Another rainstorm is possible by Thursday night and Friday.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for April 22-28 signals near-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall for western New England.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
The weekend weather pattern offers a sharp contrast: Abnormally warm in the south — near 100 in South Texas — and wintry in the north, especially in the northern Rockies and Plains. In Montana and the Dakotas, it will feel more like mid-February than mid-April.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected from the Rio Grande to the lower Mississippi Valley and the Southeast coast. A few less severe thundershowers are possible along I-95 in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states.
Easter Sunday in the South will feel more like May with daytime highs in the 80s and 90s from Florida and the central Gulf Coast to the Southern Plains and Southwest. More rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely across the Deep South with some storms potentially severe.
Out west, rainfall is forecast for northern California and Oregon this weekend. Wildfire alerts are up in southeast Colorado, northeast New Mexico, and the far north and west portions of the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles.
Rain and mountain snow are expected late Monday into Tuesday from northern California to Washington state, and again Thursday and early Friday, extending farther south into central California. The rainfall will be beneficial in drought-plagued areas, with the potential for up to three inches of rain in some areas and one to two feet of snow for the Sierra.
Showers are likely across the central U.S. by midweek as Gulf moisture streams northward, fueling a storm organizing over the central Plains.
The chill persists from the northern Plains to the Great Lakes and Appalachians as well as much of the East Coast through Wednesday. Warmth will cover much of the interior western U.S.
Mostly sunny skies with highs around 80 are expected in southern Florida over the next five days, though thunderstorms are possible Monday and occasional showers are expected on Wednesday. Along the Gulf Coast from Naples to Tampa-St. Pete, it will be even warmer, well up in the 80s, with sunshine prevailing through the week following possible thunderstorms this weekend.
In the Carolinas, after showers and thunderstorms this weekend, it should be sunny with highs in the low-70s through much of next week.
CLIMATE UPDATE
Climate change contributed significantly to the severity of the ferocious 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, increasing both rainfall rates and rainfall totals, according to a new study from the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University on Long Island, N.Y.
The most extreme three-hour rainfall rates were 10 percent higher than they would have been without climate change, researchers told The New York Times.
“It isn’t this end-of-the-century problem that we have to figure out if we can mitigate or adapt to,” said Kevin A. Reed, an associate professor and lead author of the study. “It is impacting our weather and our extreme weather now.”
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the most active on record, with 30 named storms as unusually hot Atlantic Ocean surface temperatures topped 80. Fourteen of those storms reached hurricane strength, and several — including, Hurricane Sally — caused severe flooding.
“It’s important to not plan for the 2020 hurricane season in the future,” said Reed. “It’s to plan for what the 2020 hurricane season plus climate change would look like in the future.”
The full study was published in the journal Nature Communications.
In other climate news this week:
• A mystery solved: Researchers found that collapses of two ice shelves on the Antarctic Peninsula over the last quarter-century were most likely triggered by vast plumes of warm air from the Pacific. As the world continues to warm, such plumes are expected to become more intense.
• A prickly plant in danger: A new study estimates that, by midcentury, global warming could put 60 percent of cactus species at greater risk of extinction. Poaching, habitat destruction and other threats already make cactuses among the most endangered groups of organisms.
• Thawing permafrost: Climate scientists, policy experts and environmental justice advocates announced a $41 million project aimed at assessing the contribution of thawing permafrost to global warming. The project is financed by private donors, including the philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
• Methane emissions: Levels of methane in the atmosphere increased last year by the largest amount since measurements began four decades ago, according to analysis by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, adding to concerns about this planet-warming gas.
Material from The New York Times was included in the Climate Outlook.