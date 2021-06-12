Even back in dental school, Dr. Asmara Qamar always knew she would start her own practice someday. She didn’t want to buy a practice from a retiring dentist, or join a large, established dental group. And last November, she began fulfilling her dream when she opened up her own practice in a renovated, century-old house in Dalton.
A graduate of the University of Maryland Dental School, Qamar had some specific goals in mind: To provide personalized, one-on-one care; to create a comfortable, modern environment that would make each visit a welcoming experience, and to run an environmentally friendly dental practice.
So far so good. But there are things, sometimes, that you can’t foresee.
“I wasn’t planning on opening during a pandemic,” Qamar says. “My husband and I bought the building two weeks before things shut down. It was scary, but I felt I just had to do it. I’d been planning this for years.”
So Qamar and her husband, Dustin Buchinski, a social worker with Elder Services of Berkshire County, used the quiet time of the pandemic to renovate the building previously used by a retired dentist.
They rehabbed the office down to the pine floors buried under layer after layer of old flooring while maintaining the original character of the old house.
Although it exudes New England charm, it’s also now furnished with the most modern of furniture and accessories (check out the fluid lines of the dental chair, and the contemporary deep blue painted walls in the waiting room).
“It sets the tone for the patients who choose to come to me,” Qamar says. “They want a place that looks nice, and I wanted to provide a serene atmosphere because I’m concerned about their comfort.”
And believe it or not, opening a brand-new practice during a pandemic had some advantages. Qamar had barely hung the proverbial shingle when patients began coming in. Because so many practices stopped taking appointments for a while, there was a huge backlog of people who needed to see a dentist.
Qamar saw emergency patients at first, and when a couple of dentists retired, she was available to become their new dentist.
“Many providers are retiring around here, or not accepting new patients, and sometimes there’s a long wait time to get an appointment,” Qamar says. “This is a new establishment. I’ll be here for the next 30 to 40 years. Patients can expect to develop a lifelong relationship with me.”
The pandemic has also brought more people to the Berkshires, and Qamar’s practice is open to them. A lot of her patients are new to the area, and either can’t get in to see a dentist or are eager to find a new practice.
Along with her diverse patient population local to the area, she already has patients from New York, Boston and Washington, D.C., who tell her they’ve never had the level of care she provides.
That doctor-patient relationship, in fact, is one of Qamar’s key tenets. And it starts right with the teeth cleaning, which she does herself, something she adopted from her own former dentist as well as instructor who did their own cleanings.
It helps her to get to know her patients and really take the time to educate them about their oral health. It also, she adds, starts things off on a really great note. She performs most aspects of general dentistry, but will refer to local endodontists and other specialists when necessary.
“Patients are happy about the fact that they can go to a practice where it’s a one-to-one relationship with their provider,” Qamar says. And if that seems old school — in a good way, of course — everything else about her practice is completely modern. The equipment is state-of-the art, allowing for a more comfortable visit.
And the office — treatment and business procedures alike — are better for the environment than dental practices of the past. In the office, records and other documents that used to go into bulky paper files have gone virtually paperless.
High-tech equipment, such as a dry vacuum and digital X-rays help cut down on water, single-use plastics and films. Qamar believes that if you conserve resources, you’ll be healthier — and your community will be healthier, too.
Within her office, Qamar has assembled a team of two: certified dental assistant Madison Backer, and office administrator Karen Sweener. The office uses all the current coronavirus safety practices including sanitation between patients and employing an air-purification system. Being a small practice also helps keep the risk down.
Qamar’s vision, formed back in dental school, is coming to fruition. And her patients are impressed.
“Frequently they say, ‘It’s a beautiful office, extremely calming. I think I’m going to fall asleep in the chair.’”
What more could you ask for in a visit to a dentist’s office?
Office hours are on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit aqdentistry.com or call 413-842-5265. The office, at 251 Main St., Dalton, is located next to Craneville Nursing Home.