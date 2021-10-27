Berkshire Roots is more than just a supplier of other people’s products when it comes to providing top-quality cannabis for its recreational and medical users.
The majority of products you will find at this cannabis destination are grown and carefully crafted right onsite, and this team recently expanded their state-of-the-art cultivation, processing and laboratory cannabis campus in the heart of Pittsfield.
Berkshire Roots has an incredibly clean facility, and officials pride themselves on continuous innovation. One of the ways they do this is by continuing to review new strains or cultivars, a recent “pheno hunt” led to a release of the newest product on the store’s menu, 10th Planet, which is a hybrid strain (indica-dominant) that has flavors and aromas of grape and citrus notes, with undertones of gas and spice.
How was 10th Planet cultivated and created?
“People use cannabis for different reasons,” said Graham Brutsch-Mason, fertigation manager at Berkshire Roots. “From medicinal purposes or relaxation or to loosen boundaries at a social event. It may be therapeutic in ways people don’t realize.
“Everyone has an endocannabinoid system, which is a complex lock set that is unlocked by the various ratios of cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. These same Keys will help to unlock the potential of this plant slightly differently for each individual user. This is why it is important to find what works best for the individual and why there are a multitude of strains and products to choose from.”
Different strains and profiles mean that consumers can realize their varying effects. Of course, cannabis will affect each person differently. Plus, each strain has different characteristics that may vary effects based on cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Cultivators choose a variety of strains to achieve those effects. Having an assortment of strains or cultivars allows customers to select the strain that suits them.
So how do these new strains come about?
Berkshire Roots uses a process called “pheno-hunting” when cultivating by seed to develop new strains right in their facility at 501A Dalton Ave. in Pittsfield. (They have a second retail-only location at 253 Meridian St. in Boston.) Employees select the physical expressions they want from a particular plant and then produce that plant to make it available for sale.
In pheno-hunting, cultivators breed female and male cannabis plants to create a new strain of plant. When the female plant produces seeds, those are pheno types, which basically is different genetic information that growers can use to create specific effects.
Each phenotype has a unique combination of physical traits related to smell, color, potency and other factors. Cannabis growers such as Brutsch-Mason and Dennis Gibbons, senior director of cultivation for Berkshire Roots, will select the most desirable traits to mass produce. For 10th Planet, the cultivation team germinated more than 100 seeds into baby plants, which were then narrowed down to the four expressions that best suited their desired outcome.
The whole process can take months or years, as each phenotype is grown from seed and copied by cloning, harvested, dried and cured before growers can determine whether the strain meets their quality expectations.
“Pheno-hunting isn’t necessarily creating new strains,” Gibbons said. “It’s selecting physical expressions of genetics you’re deriving from a seed source, so it’s not creation so much as it is selecting.”
Once growers find the best phenotype, they’ll clone it in order to get exact genetic copies and then produce clones. Different phenotypes are used for smoking, eating, vaping or tinctures.
Gibbons and Brutsch-Mason likened a pheno-hunt to human siblings. A set of siblings may have the same set of parents, but each one of them varies in different ways, whether it’s their physical attributes or personality traits. In cannabis even though there are 100 seeds with the same mother and father, all 100 of those seeds will show expressions from their parents in varying amounts.
“Within those 100 seeds, we saw six different expressions, and we really only liked four of them,” Brutsch-Mason said.
Berkshire Roots named each pheno, and growers are cultivating all four and collecting feedback from their customers on which version of 10th Planet they liked best. The four phenos of 10th Planet are named 10th Planet, 10th Planet X, 10th Planet Nibiru and 10th Planet Eris.
“We are always looking to gather customers feedbacks to continue to innovate better products for our guests. We often include QR codes on our packages so that our guests are able to scan, fill out a feedback form and give us their thoughts. This is happening right now with the 10th Planet Pheno Hunt,” said Holly, Berkshire Roots’ senior marketing director.
Not all pheno-hunts are successful, however. Finding and creating the right genetics can be a time-consuming affair. If Gibbons and Brutsch-Mason want to bring in new genetics in the form of a very early rooted clone, they have to put it through a quarantine process. Then the plant has to be adapted to their style of growing, their soil and nutrients before it is fine-tuned into a production-worthy plant.
Certain strains may run into issues, such as being mold-prone or having poor structure. There may be some strains that consumers love, but they require more care and attention than is worth it. And there may be some that are easy to grow but are not consumer-friendly.
“We want to grow what’s most efficient and productive. It just so happens that Berkshire Roots’ best-known and most-popular strain happens to be a very production-worthy plant,” Gibbons said. “And, ultimately, we want to put out a clean product.”
The importance of clean cannabis
When it comes to producing a clean product, that means more to Gibbons and Brutsch-Mason than just preventing mold. They want to make products that will pass testing for microbes, yeasts, molds and pesticides, so they will appeal to the health and safety of their customers.
To that end, Berkshire Roots requires that everyone who walks into their cultivation facilities to change into clean uniforms and shoes, to avoid bringing in outside pests, pathogens or other fungi. They also use no pesticides or antifungals or PGR’s themselves. This is partially because of their strict Integrated Pest Management program, which helps to stop any would-be problems, another benefit of growing indoors and requiring absolute cleanliness.
Berkshire Roots also goes through a two-step cleaning-and-sanitizing process that involves cleaning all walls, floors, benches and other equipment. There’s no algae or extra soil in the corners, all plant waste is removed, and there’s even a flush at the end of each growing cycle to cleanse the inside of their irrigation lines and remove any biofilm or buildup.
One of the big concerns for the cultivation team is the possibility of pollen from a male/hermaphrodite flower contaminating their all-female plants. “You don’t want pollination because then you get seeds,” Gibbons said. “We only grow female plants, but sometimes under a stressful situation, a plant will revert and throw out a male flower, which could then lead to some seeding through pollination. This is why our attention to detail and the care that these plants receives is important. We’re continually monitoring their growth at all stages.”
Berkshire Roots’ growers also pride themselves on making sure they’re up on the latest in green technology. The new growing facility uses light-emitting diode (LED) lights as a way to reduce their energy footprint, although they’ve also used high-intensity discharge lights. Their goal is to use fewer than 36 watts per square foot of growing space and to keep their carbon footprint as small as possible.
Berkshire Roots officials recognize the important of doing all they can to lower the impact the cannabis industry has on the planet, and they’re making additional packaging updates, continually re-evaluating to ensure they lessen their carbon output, and adjusting their products and processes for new efficiencies.
“There are things we are striving for and as growers. We’re all environmentally conscious,”Gibbons said. “We’re composting all of our waste and reusing our pots by washing and sterilizing them — there are thousands and thousands of them — but we do it because it’s right for the planet.”