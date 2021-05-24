Co-op families show that kids can love their veggies, too

Wild Oats finance and personnel manager Tierney Beck counts herself among the lucky because her children always liked vegetables.

That said, she preempts that statement with “but everything was always fresh … nothing out of a can.”

She also got them invested in the process, from seed in her small garden to their family table.

“Having them help me plant and harvest them from the garden was always fun and made them feel involved,” recalls Beck.

That’s how Lindsie Hotaling-Kane, at Berkshire Food Co-op, got into gardening.

“When I was a child, we lived right up the road from my grandparents. I remember every spring my grandfather would be out, tilling his garden and getting it ready to plant his beloved cucumbers and tomatoes. I would always be excited to go down and help him pick his vegetables,” she recalls.

Perhaps better even than the picking was the preparation of the food and the eating, says Hotaling-Kane.

“We would then make his famous cucumber and tomato salad. His salad was the only way anyone could get me to eat a raw tomato when I was younger. This became a yearly tradition for us,” Lindsie Hotaling-Kane recalls.

She says her grandfather is in his 90s and still tills every spring, planting “those amazing cucumbers and tomatoes.”

Hotaling-Kane started her own garden after having her daughter Chloe.

“I wanted to be able to provide her with healthy organic vegetables and fruits. I used these to make my own baby food for her out of everything I harvested,” says Hotaling-Kane. ”When she turned 2, she started helping me in the garden.”

Just like her mother before her, her daughter gained an appreciation for planting seeds, picking sugar snap peas and green beans, she says.

“And it was always a surprise when we pulled our rainbow carrots from the ground. That's how she learned to say her colors,” says Hotaling-Kane.

Now 9, Chloe loves her strawberry patch and has fun picking new vegetables and fruits every year with mom.

Wild Oats produce manager Kory Levesque says his daughter has his love of veggies, too.

“I think that in this day and age, kids and veggies have a better relationship due to their parents being more involved in healthy choices,” says Levesque.

This time of year, a commonly found item on the Levesque kitchen table is “a nice fresh salad with spring greens,” he says, which is hard to beat.

Beck looks back to her own beginnings with veggies, and she recalls how her mother’s creativity got her and her siblings on the veggie bandwagon.

“I remember my siblings not liking peas when we were little, although I always liked them. My mother would make sure to have mashed potatoes on the plate at the same time and tell my siblings to mix the peas into the mashed potatoes and pretend they were fir trees on snow-covered mountains,” Beck recalls.

These days, when Beck encounters other adults who don’t like vegetables, she remembers her mother, who would jokingly tell her and her siblings: “Eat your vegetables, or you’ll get scurvy!”