PITTSFIELD, Mass. — As the premier purveyor of quality produce and the go-to destination for great specialty foods, meats, fish and floral arrangements in Berkshire County and neighboring areas for more than 40 years, Guido’s Fresh Marketplace is an integral part of the community. With that distinction, the company’s mission to give back in a variety of ways has become just as important as its unprecedented customer service.
“Guido’s has been around since 1979, and since its inception, community support has been a huge part of what we do,” Marketing and Communications Director Alana Chernila said. “Supporting our community has always been a major element of Guido’s. We do our best to support the majority of requests that come our way, from smaller events to cultural organizations to community initiatives. ”
For decades, founders Chris and Matt Masiero have been giving back in various ways – donating food to nonprofits, using Guido’s Fresh Marketplace buying power to help food pantries stock their shelves and providing monetary and in-kind donations to various large and small groups to help them reach goals of serving the community.
“In-kind donations are more common for us because we do food so well,” Chernila said. “We’ve even gotten creative where sometimes we’ll partner with pantries and use their funds and then we’ll help them purchase something like cases of carrots and potatoes or whatever they need at wholesale.”
The owners said they believe that service should be a major component of the business. In July 2020, the company took that dedication further with a new program called “Round Up at Checkout,” which allows shoppers to round the total of their purchases up to the nearest dollar at the register, with the difference being donated to fight local food insecurity or other initiatives. There’s also an option to round up to the nearest $5 or $10 increment or even donate a set amount.
“Sometimes customers say, ‘Oh, actually, I want to kick in 10 bucks, 20 bucks.’ So those options are available to people as well. It’s just so lovely that they do that. And then what ends up happening is that at the end of the period, we have a big chunk of money to send to this organization. And then we start the process over again,” Chernila said. “It’s a great way to elevate that moment at checkout into something more.”
The year’s recipients are decided in advance, and Guido’s focuses on each organization for two months, Chernila said.
“That both gives our staff time to get really acquainted and more well-versed with the organization we’re partnering with, and it allows us to really raise a good chunk of money for that organization,” she said.
Guido’s kicked off the program with a long-time partner, The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, and raised nearly $20,000 through September 2020, showing the concept had merit.
“Generosity can happen in tiny moments, and even 13 cents adds up to thousands of dollars, especially when times are tight,” said Jillian Morgan, corporate relations officer for The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. “We saw a dramatic rise in need at the beginning of the pandemic. It has leveled off some with people returning to work.”
Although many of Guido’s community partners have been organizations that rely on food resources, for September and October, the Berkshire County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is the recipient of those funds. This community-based nonprofit’s mission is to support, educate and advocate for people whose lives are affected by mental illness. The organization provides information, referrals, classes, workshops, support groups and advocacy to family members and caregivers of people living with mental illness. There is no age limit to receive its services.
“With everything going on with the pandemic and of course a need for mental health awareness in general, we wanted to support NAMI and bring awareness to the tools it provides that are so essential to the community,” Chernila said.
Although the Berkshire County branch works in conjunction with the state and national affiliates, awareness that it exists is a challenge.
“Our actual offices are really hidden,” Ruth Healy, president of the NAMI Berkshire County board of directors, said when describing the location on the fourth floor of the Pittsfield State Office Building.
Now that the organization has hired a full-time director, a more visible presence is top of its to-do list.
“Visibility is another effect of the program. The simple moment of connection at check out can often introduce someone to a new organization. Those small conversations can lead to further donations, or to a customer reaching out to the organization to volunteer or utilize their services. It feels so small, but it really can grow,” Chernila said.
Community support is so important to nonprofits because what they do comes full circle.
“We ask the community to help us, so we can help them,” Healy said.
Another aspect that makes the Round Up program work is the exposure it gives to organizations that aren’t well known.
“There’s a whole marketing push around educating people about the organization. We partner directly with the organization to find out what they want us to share, and how we can use our platform, our email, or even the walls of our store or social media to help promote all the good work that they’re doing,” Chernila said. “In addition to raising money directly for them, we work with them to figure out the best way to share their good work.”
That’s where the front-end workers at Guido’s play a huge part in the program’s success.
“We work primarily with the staff at the registers who are really the heroes of this program. They are doing all the heavy lifting because they are the ones who ask the customer every day, ‘Would you like to round up?’,” Chernila said. “And it sounds like a really simple thing, but that customer interaction has so many pieces to it. And especially these days. We’ve got Plexiglass shields between the cashier and the customer, so interaction isn’t as easy as it used to be. But we have people who are passionate about making this program work, and they’re really the ones who make this program run.”
And although suggestions for the first recipients have come mainly from staff and long-term partnerships, Chernila wants everyone to benefit.
“We get inquiries. We have places that we’ve already worked with. And so we sit down as a big group, including the owners, and also the owners’ children who are all working in the business. We talk about where we think we should go. And it’s a constantly moving process, we want every local cause to be considered,” Chernila said. “In November and December, we’ll be rounding up to support six local food-insecurity programs. The Guido’s family of businesses will be making a lead donation of $10,000 in honor of our customers for the holiday, and all round up contributions will be added to that initial donation.”