Ran out of matzo ball soup or Easter sweet bread? No problem.
Guido’s markets in Pittsfield and Great Barrington revel in springtime holidays and are loaded with all of your holiday food and gift needs.
“There are so many wonderful things for Easter baskets, and there’s Easter basket inspiration up on our website now. Lovely confections and candy, toys, plush bunnies and games,” says Alana Chernila, Guido’s marketing and communications director. “You could fill a lot of beautiful Easter baskets just by walking through the store.”
She says the store teams always enjoy when Passover, the equinox and Easter come together.
“We like to call it ‘the rites of spring,’ all the different ways we celebrate this moment, however your tradition and family call you to it,” says Chernila.
She says the markets have Easter and Passover menus, so shoppers can order ahead instead of scrambling at the last minute; those menus are available on Guido’s website.
Both store kitchens have ready-made offerings that will be in the stores’ to-go cases, says Chernila, in case you have a hankering for a specialty holiday food but don’t want to add any dirty pans to the sink.
“You might not be cooking for 10, but you really want to have a good matzo ball soup for a Seder,” says Chernila.
Guido’s also has a lot of great groceries ready to go for the holidays, including for Passover; Chernila says the stores expanded their kosher offerings this year.
In case you didn’t know, Guido’s is also home to several independent stores, right inside their Pittsfield and Great Barrington markets: Mazzeo’s Meat and Seafood; Bella Flora florists; The Marketplace Specialty Foods; and The Chef’s Shop Outlet. Each has holiday-themed offerings, whether you’re looking to give a gift or get a little something for yourself.
In particular, Chernila says Mazzeo’s Easter specialties include hams, roasts and legs of lamb.
In Guido’s exceptional produce department, spring has brought back asparagus by the bundle, as well as other veggie favorites.
“We go through endless beautiful asparagus. Artichokes, too. All gorgeous. It’s really inexpensive and plentiful,” says Chernila.
Remember to order ahead or to stop in before the Sunday holiday, as Guido’s is always closed on Easter, “so everyone can spend the day with their families,” Chernila notes.
To find out more about Guido’s holiday offerings, visit the website at guidosfreshmarketplace.com, email HeyPF@guidosfreshmarketplace.com or HeyGB@guidosfreshmarketplace.com, or call 413-442-9912 for Pittsfield and 413-528-9255 for Great Barrington.