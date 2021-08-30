Hey, you.
Yes, you. Right there. We couldn’t help but notice that look in your eye that said: “Oh, great magazine before me, tell me what I desire of the world of cannabis, for it is I who stand here today and proclaim: ‘I deserve to feel good!’”
We also noticed that you noticed this same piece in last month’s issue (your eyes remain sharp as ever). If the model isn’t broken, why fix it, right?
So, we went ahead and made a Top Ten list for those 21-plus adults who are seeking that same satisfaction – complete with a sparkling new roster of goodies and all for the same deserving reasons.
Maybe keep this handy and come see us.
You Deserve Enhancement vs. escape
Levia ACHIEVE Water-Soluble Tincture
This lab-tested uplifting tincture can be added to any beverage and is recommended as a delivery method. It’s water-soluble vs oil based as most tinctures are, so it dissolves better in liquid, and in you for that matter. (You’re mostly water). Sure, they are known for their extremely popular cannabis-dosed THC non-alcoholic adult canned beverages, but the water-soluble tincture of LEVIA Achieve seltzer is like a concentrated version, without the seltzer - that you can keep in your pocket.
Cresco Disposable Sativa Vape
Cresco continues to deliver some of the most consistent and enjoyable disposable cannabis vaporizers. Using high purity cannabis distillate and a quality heating base and battery. That means whenever you desire to make the world around you enhanced - the way you love a good sativa flower to do for you - this is your new one-off purchase as you explore or just continue to enjoy cannabis as a means for enhancement versus escape.
You Deserve: Motivation for exercise, having energy for the day
Heirloom Collective Energy Chews
As one of the perennially bestselling local products at Canna Provisions in Lee in the Berkshires and Holyoke in the Pioneer Valley, The Heirloom Collective are no slouches in the chews department. And now they’ve taken their delicious tangerine flavored low-THC dosed (5mg each) soft chew and combined Green Tea extract, Vitamin B12, and uplifting energy terpenes (ie: essential oils and flavors) into a chew that can defeat any misconception that cannabis = laziness.
1906 GO Drops
A simple pill to swallow (free tip: don’t chew these, yuck). 5mg THC and 5mg CBD. But the key is the added caffeine and L-theanine for a burst of alertness and motivation, and also Galangal plant extract known for enhancing mental focus without a caffeine “crash”. If you notice some increased blood flow to your brain and body that’s the theobromine that’s in there as well. THC, CBD, and three plant extracts. The treadmill awaits. Or maybe just a nice walk outside.
You Deserve: Not feeling anxious, relaxation and having a good night’s sleep
Cranberry Pomegranate 1:1:1 (THC:CBD:CBN) Gummies
Maybe you’ve heard of CBN, the cannabinoid created when THC ages, and it’s reported effects of sleepiness and drowsiness in concert with THC and CBD. Maybe you’ve heard of Coast Cannabis, a small husband-and-wife owned company on the coast that does nothing but make great edibles. Maybe you’ve heard of these tasty 1:1:1 gummies. If that was a “no” to all of the above, you can now change that to a “yes”.
Betty’s Bedtime Chews
Imagine you live in a world where sleep isn’t easy for everyone. Now also picture those that want a little boost to relaxing right before heading off to bed. Imagine being walked into dreamland by way of a real-fruit, soft, Agave-kissed lemon chew that has low THC and even lower amounts of Melatonin but is designed to help someone rest. Now stop imagining. That world exists, and so do these. Get some.
You Deserve: Relief from tension
Heirloom Collective Muscle Salve
Since we introduced you to their energy chews above, we thought it rash not to tell you they’ve just released a fantastic salve and body balm rich in mint, rejuvenating oils, rosemary, and top-shelf distillate. The peppermint and rosemary help penetrate the skin and the aroma promotes relaxation while it pleases the olfactory experience.
The Healing Rose CBD 4x Balm
Now that the state of Massachusetts allows hemp-derived lab-tested CBD products into cannabis dispensaries, it was important to make sure independent women entrepreneurs running small CBD businesses got some shelf space, especially as a woman-owned independent cannabis retailer. And when you pick up some of The Healing Rose’s lemon-ginger 4x strength balm for your aches and pains, you’ll see why.
You Deserve: Stimulated intimacy
Purient Bedroom Cannabis
Created by an African American husband-wife team - which credits cannabis for saving their marriage - this cannabis infused pre-foreplay personal lubricant is all natural. It is coconut oil based and designed to be applied before foreplay to enhance one’s sexual experience. The Bedroom Cannabis Plus version also has added CBD in the infusion. Yes, it’s portable for your next romantic sojourn.
Sanctuary Medicinal YMCA Transdermal Gel
As most will recognize, the biggest sex organ on the body is the one sitting on your shoulders, and if your mind and body is at ease the real fun can often begin in the bedroom. Feel free to use this YMCA cannabis strain-infused silicone gel (with menthol for deeper skin penetration). But be prepared for fast onset effects. It also helps one, you know, sit back. Relax. And just go with the flow. Maybe see the previous product at that point...
While we are not here to tell you what feeling good means to you (after all, we’re not doctors), we can tell you that there are some wonderful products available to adults looking to explore how legal cannabis products can help you #betteryourjourney.
And we have the best. See you soon.
VITALS: Canna Provisions, with stores in Lee (Berkshires) and Holyoke (Pioneer Valley), right off the highway. www.cannaprovisionsgroup.com.
