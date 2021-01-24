Sometimes, a healthy diet, exercise and good sleep habits are not enough to keep mental health ailments at bay.
In the age of the coronavirus, there’s been a tripling of psychiatric symptoms in adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Christine Macbeth, president and chief executive officer of The Brien Center, and Dr. Jennifer Michaels, medical director at Brien, encourage anyone who needs help to contact The Brien Center’s crisis hotline or their treatment provider of choice.
What are the signs that you might need to talk with a professional about your mental health or substance use? Macbeth and Michaels say to keep an eye out for these signs that might indicate you, a friend or family member could use some behavioral health support:
- not sleeping well
- ruminating
- sad, scared and depressed
- crying and tearfulness
- not being communicative
- withdrawing
- daily routine has changed
- anxiety
- panic
- helplessness/hopelessness
- feeling isolated
- thoughts of self harm or harming others
“These are all signs that it’s time to get help,” says Michaels.
To get help, The Brien Center has crisis clinicians available to talk 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year; visit the center’s website at briencenter.org, and click “Find Help,” or call Brien’s Crisis Services hotline at 413-499-0412 or 800-252-0227.
People struggling with opioid addiction can get 24/7 help right away, with medication treatment initiated at Berkshire Medical Center's emergency department; help there bridges seamlessly over to the Brien Center's treatment program, so Berkshirites can have uninterrupted, ongoing care.