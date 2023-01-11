LUDLOW — Natalie Lewis was a thorn in Ludlow’s side all night long on Tuesday.
The Spartans senior scored a game-high 20 points in the win, with at least four in each of the four quarters. She was also 8 of 9 from the foul line in an efficient performance to propel her team to the win.
Lewis had seven and Kayleigh Davis five in the opening quarter, as Monument built its initial lead, before going up 24-15 at halftime.
Defensively, the Spartans held the Lions to single-digit points in each of the first three quarters.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (42)
Dupont 0-0-0, Tenney 2-0-5, Davis 3-1-8, Geddes 2-0-4, Lewis 5-8-20, Abderhalden 1-0-3, Mead 1-0-2. Totals 14-9-42.
LUDLOW (32)
Lyman 6-1-13, Gauvin 3-0-6, Carvallo 1-0-2, Coelho 3-0-6, Faiese 1-0-2, Albright 1-1-3. Totals 15-2-32.
Monument 12 12 11 7 — 42
Ludlow 6 9 5 12 — 32
3-pointers — MM 4 (Tenney, Lewis, Abderhalden, Davis); L 0.
Swimming
Pittsfield girls 64, Taconic Hills 30
CRARYVILLE, N.Y. — Hailey Rumlow, Keira Devine and Jackie Roccabruna brought their A games to the pool in New York this week.
That Pittsfield High trio captured two individual wins each, while also teaming up with Riley Steinman on a pair of relay victories as well.
Devins won the 200 and 500 freestyles, while Rumlow took the IM and breaststroke, and Roccabruna owned the 50 and 100 free. Roccabruna won the 50 by more than a second and was the lone swimmer to touch under a minute in the 100.
Steinman also picked up an individual win in the backstroke.
200 Medley Relay — 1. Pittsfield (Devine, Rumlow, Steinman, Roccabruna) 2:10.17; 2. Pittsfield 2:31.06; 3. Taconic Hills 2:45.78.
200 Freestyle — 1. Devine (P) 2:10.78; 2. Marchionne (TH) 2:31.35; 3. Griffin (P) 2:52.39.
200 IM — 1. Rumlow (P) 2:39.68; 2. Vittum (P) 2:52.20; 3. Arre (TH) 2:52.71.
50 Free — 1. Roccabruna (P) 27.39; 2. Avenia (TH) 28.45; 3. Siv (P) 31.76.
100 Fly — 1. Plaza (TH) 1:08.73; 2. Steinman (P) 1:12.37; 3. Avenia (TH) 1:15.79.
100 Free — 1. Roccabruna (P) 59.49; 2. Siv (P) 1:10.85; 3. Olson (TH) 1:18.65.
500 Free — 1. Devine (P) 5:49.33; 2. Manzi (TH) 7:54.00; 3. Arnhold (P) 8:20.03.
200 Free Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Plaza, Marchionne, Olson, Avenia) 2:03.73; 2. Pittsfield 2:09.90; 3. Pittsfield 2:48.21.
100 Back — 1. Steinman (P) 1:11.31; 2. Plaza (TH) 1:14.61; 2. Vittum (P) 1:18.33.
100 Breast — 1. Rumlow (P) 1:26.29; 2. Berard (P) 1:32.76; 3. Marchionne (TH) 1:34.22.
400 Free Relay — 1. Pittsfield (Devine, Steinman, Rumlow, Roccabruna) 4:13.96; 2. Taconic Hills 5:13.06; 3. Pittsfield 5:26.52.