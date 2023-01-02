SHEFFIELD — David Delisle found the ice at Berkshire School more than suitable.
The McCann Tech skater scored three times to help power the Hornets by local rival Mount Everett 6-1 on Monday night.
Wesley Emerson, Liam Noyes and Nick Abusi tallied the other three goals for the visitors.
McCann Tech moved to 2-3, with both wins coming against the Eagles. Mount Everett drops to 0-5.
Boys Basketball
Hoosac Valley 53, Easthampton 51
EASTHAMPTON — Hoosac Valley took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t seem to buy a bucket over the final eight minutes on the road Monday.
The Hurricanes made just one field goal in the fourth, but somehow managed to hang on to victory at Easthampton.
Frank Field scored the lone bucket there and finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds on the night. Both he and Joe McGovern hit three 3-pointers as the Hurricanes hit 10 times from deep. All three of Field’s triples came in the opening quarter, as Hoosac hit five and led 17-16. McGovern finished with 12, and was 3 of 5 from the foul line in the final frame.
Easthampton’s Matteo Navarro scored with less than a second remaining to cut the deficit to two points, but the Eagles couldn’t get the ball back.
Hoosac was just 5 of 12 from the foul line overall.
HOOSAC VALLEY (53)
Kastner 3-1-9, McGovern 3-3-12, Wicks 1-0-3, Hakes 0-0-0, Tatro 0-0-0, Bradley 2-0-4, Bishop 2-0-5, Szabo 1-1-3, Field 7-0-17. Totals 19-5-53.
EASTHAMPTON (51)
Healy 4-0-10, Henoti 3-0-9, Bacis 2-1-5, Sifrin 4-1-9, 10-2-18. Totals 23-4-51.
Hoosac Valley 17 11 19 6 — 53
Easthampton 16 12 9 14 — 51
3-pointers — HV 10 (McGovern 3, Field 3, Kastner 2, Wicks, Bishop); E 7 (Henoti 3, Healy 2, Navarro 2).
Wahconah 91, Palmer 36
DALTON — Smothering defense got Wahconah an early lead and more of the same turned it into a rout Monday night at home.
The Warriors (4-1) led 20-6 after a quarter, but doubled down defensively in the third quarter to hold visiting Palmer to just three points to build a 54-point lead before the fourth quarter.
Brody Calvert poured in a game and season-high 30 points and they all came in three quarters. He made seven baskets for 14 points in the third, as the Warriors racked up 35 total in the frame. Pat McLaughlin had 10 of his 23 points in the third.
Jesse Chapman knocked home three 3-pointers and had 11 points. All 12 players on the Monday night roster scored at least a basket.
PALMER (36)
Menard 5-4-16, Haley 5-0-12, Bidga 2-0-4, Smola 1-0-2, Troche 1-0-2. Totals 14-4-36.
WAHCONAH (91)
Payson 1-0-2, Calvert 13-4-30, T. Wildrick 0-2-2, Pickard 2-0-4, Marauszwski 1-0-2, Chapman 4-0-11, Corcoran 1-0-2, Hagmaier 1-2-4, P. McLaughlin 11-1-23, L. Wildrick 1-0-3, S. McLaughlin 2-2-5, Dowd-Smith 1-0-2. Totals 38-11-91.
Palmer 6 13 3 14 — 36
Wahconah 20 21 35 15 — 91
3-pointers — P 4 (Menard 2, Haley 2); W 4 (Chapman 3, L. Wildrick).
College Basketball
Williams men 68, Vassar 56
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williams men moved to 12-0 on the season, and completed an unbeaten non-conference schedule. It was the Ephs’ first home game since Dec. 10, having won two games in a holiday tournament in Worcester over school break.
The NESCAC portion of Williams’ schedule begins Friday at Amherst.
Cole Prowitt-Smith led the way with 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting, while Declan Porter and Spencer Spivy went for 11 each.