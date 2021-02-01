New Lebanon/Berlin and Taconic Hills split a swim meet over the weekend.
The Taconic Hills boys squad saved the best for late, pulling away to earn a 77-54 victory. Meanwhile, the New Lebanon/Berlin girls needed every ounce of team depth to take home an 89-69 win.
On the girls side, the 200 medley relay team of Carol Kirsimagi, Allison Slater, Alex Sotek and Rilynn Jones helped stake New Lebanon to an early 12-0 lead with an opening win. That advantage proved too steep for Taconic Hills to climb. TH got double wins from both Carol Howard and Emma Avenia, but New Lebanon piled onto podiums to even things out.
Sotek led the way with wins in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, while Elizabeth Hunt, Seyerlein and Thompson swept the 100 breaststroke in order, to close things out.
It was also a record-breaking day for both sides. Avenia set new school records in the 200 and 500 freestyles, with times of 2:11.03 and 5:56.86, respectively. While Slater's 5:58.44 was second to Avenia in the 500, it set a new high mark for her school as well.
The boys race came down to the wire. After Buckenroth won the 500 freestyle for New Lebanon, Taconic Hills' lead shrunk to 42-40.
From there, though, TH didn't lose a race. Josh Sena, Logan Fink and Neil Howard III stepped up to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:53.06, before Howard jumped right back in the pool to win the 100 backstroke. Chris Russell followed that up by leading a Taconic Hills sweep in the breaststroke, and then the team turned to Howard once more to anchor the winning 400 freestyle relay team.
Buckenroth was a double winner for New Lebanon, also taking first in the individual medley.
Girls
New Lebanon def. Taconic Hill 89-69
200 Medley Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Kirsimagi, Slater, Sotek, Jones) 2:15.34, 2. New Lebanon 2:38.18.
200 Freestyle — 1. Avenia (TH) 2:11.03, 2. Slater (NL) 2:13.13, 3. Seyerlein (NL) 2:40.06.
200 IM — 1. Sotek (NL) 2:24.43, 2. Madsen (TH) 2:46.29, 3. Meyers (NL) 3:08.28.
50 Freestyle — 1. Howard (TH) 28.69, 2. Jones (NL) 30:58, 3. Corsey (NL) 35.14.
100 Butterfly — 1. Sotek (NL) 1:07.49, 2. Arre (TH) 1:23.94, 3. Madsen (TH) 1:19.50.
100 Free — 1. Howard (TH) 1:03.28, 2. Plaza (TH) 1:07.52, 3. Jones (NL) 1:12.14.
500 Free — 1. Avenia (TH) 5:56.86, 2. Slater (NL) 5:58.44, 3. Kirsimagi (NL) 7:18.61.
200 Free Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Howard, Madsen, Plaza, Avenia) 1:54.83, 2. New Lebanon 2:00.27, 3. New Lebanon 2:21.24.
100 Backstroke — 1. Plaza (TH) 1:12.95, 2. Arre (TH) 1:18.77, 3. Kirsimagi (NL) 1:24.56.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Hunt (NL) 1:31.61, 2. Seyerlein (NL) 1:36.85, 3. Thompson (NL) 1:39.18.
400 Free Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Robertson, Danforth, Noel, Hunt) 5:54.47.
Boys
Taconic Hills def. New Lebanon 77-54.
200 Medley Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Exley, Truax, Buckenroth, McMillan) 2:26.55, 2. Taconic Hills 2:30.24.
200 Freestyle — 1. Sena (TH) 2:28.59, 2. Schwartz (NL) 2:36.23, 3. Fink (TH) 2:57.59.
200 IM — 1. Buckenroth (NL) 2:41.88, 2. Russell (TH) 2:54.78, 3. Bonci (TH) 3:02.00.
50 Freestyle — 1. Howard III (TH) 23.57, 2. McMillan (NL) 29.05, 3. Hart (NL) 33.36.
100 Free — 1. Bonci (TH) 1:04.29, 2. Sena (TH) 1:05.37, 3. Exley (NL) 1:07.80.
500 Free — 1. Buckenroth (NL) 6:33.91, 2. McMillan (NL) 7:16.90, 3. Fink (TH) 7:38.91.
200 Free Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Sena, Fink, Bonci, Howard III) 1:53.06, 2. New Lebanon 2:08.39.
100 Backstroke — 1. Howard III (TH) 1:16.08, 2. Schwartz (NL) 1:28.43.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Russell (TH) 1:26.92, 2. Mulrein (TH) 1:41.44, 3. Jarzombek (TH) 1:42.39.
400 Free Relay — 1. Taconic Hills (Sena, Russell, Bonci, Howard III) 4:25.48, 2. New Lebanon 4:41.25.