The New Lebanon/Berlin swimming co-op picked up a win over the weekend, defeating Hudson on both the boys and girls sides.
It was a 40-15 win for the boys, while the New Lebanon girls racked up 56 points in a 56-26 victory.
Matt Kluck was a dual winner for the New Lebanon boys, handling Hudson foes in both the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Kluck won the free in 1 minute, 0.79 seconds, eight seconds in front of Hudson’s Exley. He laid down a 1:20.89 in the breaststroke.
Karlis Medins placed second in the breaststroke, while also winning the 50 freestyle in 27.34 for Hudson.
The New Lebanon girls were treated to two individual wins by Alex Sotek, but it was a team effort to take first in eight of the nine events.
Sotek won the 100 butterfly in 1:04.68, and also took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.54. Sasha Truax, Abby Seyerlein and Elizabeth Hunt also won contested races.
Tessa Goldstsien and Emma Hanley went 1-2 in the 50 freestyle to pace Hudson.
Girls
Team Result — New Lebanon/Berlin def. Hudson 56-26.
Medley Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Jones, Seyerlein, Kirsimagi, Corsey_ 2:27.48.
200 Freestyle — 1. Danforth (NL) 3:14.18.
200 IM — 1. Meyers (NL) 3:03.18.
50 Free — 1. Goldstein (H) 33.66, 2. Hanley (H) 34.97, 3. Thompson (NL) 35.12.
100 Butterfly — 1. Sotek (NL) 1:04.68.
100 Free — 1. Truax (NL) 1:20.12, 2. Hanley (H) 1:24.41.
500 Free — 1. Seyerlein (NL) 7:56.18, 2. Hopkins (H) 9:38.40.
100 Backstroke — 1. Sotek (NL) 1:06.54, 2. Goldstein (H) 1:30.85.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Hunt (NL) 1:35.68, 2. Hopkins (H) 1:57.95.
Boys
Team Results — New Lebanon/Berlin def. Hudson 40-15.
Medley Relay — 1. New Lebanon (Exley, Kluck, Buckenroth, McMillan) 2:20.69.
200 Freestyle — 1. Schwartz (NL) 2:38.59.
50 Free — 1. Medins (H) 27.34, 2. McMillan (NL) 29.58, 3. Taylor (H) 31.02.
100 Free — 1. Kluck (NL) 1:00.79, 2. Exley (NL) 1:08.60, 3. Schwartz (NL) 1:10.44
100 Breaststroke — 1. Kluck (NL) 1:20.89, 2. Medins (H) 1:35.03.