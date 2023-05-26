Discus party sets the stage at Westfield State, as locals compete in MIAA divisional track and field meets

WESTFIELD — The Mounties haven't won anything, yet.
They did, however, come darn close.
Mount Greylock was among several local track and field teams competing in the MIAA's divisional state championships Thursday night. The Mounties were with Taconic, Monument Mountain, Wahconah and Hoosac Valley at Westfield State University, while Lenox and Pittsfield competed in the D-V meet in Norwell.
The meets will continue on Saturday at their respective venues before the overall champions are crowned.
On Thursday at Westfield State University, the MIAA divisional state championships began.
"I mean, we're coming swinging," said Greylock senior Eamon Hetherington after Thursday's conclusion. "The momentum we built today is definitely going to carry through. We're super pumped to see it through, and the team is super pumped as well."
As far as opening acts go, however, Thursday got the critics talking.
Wahconah's Alex Perenick captured the D-VI pentathlon state title in Westfield, and there was a handful of high-level podium spots grabbed by the Berkshires' best in both locales.
Most attention, at least at Westfield State, fell on the discus cage, where of the 16 medals awarded between girls and boys D-VI competitors, a whopping seven came back to Berkshire County.
The girls opened the discus area early in the afternoon, and the nerves were palpable.
Western Mass. champion Lily Catelotti of Greylock faulted on two of her first three throws, but earned a ticket to the finals with her second. Hoosac's Gabby Billetz, the runner-up last week at Mohawk, sent her first throw into the dirt.
But ultimately, five locals advanced to the finals for three more throws. Catelotti faulted once more, before landing one in bounds, albeit well short of her best work. That throw would have gotten her eighth, but she zoned back in for her final attempt and came away with a clutch disc of 103 feet, 1 inch. That catapulted her up the leaderboard and into the bronze medal. Teammate Talia Kapiloff landed ninth in the final.
From there, it was a Hurricane storm. Four Hoosac throwers competed and three landed on the podium. Junior Hanna Shea showed strong consistency in landing all six of her throws in bounds, and it was her second try that soared 99-07 and put her in fourth place.
"I think it's cool. In previous years I've kind of been by myself here, along with Olivia Scholz," said Shea. "Now, we've got four people from Hoosac Valley, it's pretty cool.
"It was nerve-wracking at the start, but then had to clear my mind."
Billetz, who returns Saturday with her eyes on a shot put crown, popped a 97-07 to place seventh.
Junior Taylor Garabedian had a consistent afternoon as well, landing all six of her tries over 88-09. Her second attempt flew 94-09, which got her onto the podium in eighth place. Scholz was 14th with an 88-04.
"We work really hard at practice," said Billetz, the lone senior of the group. "The four us especially, are coming down early to get stuff done, staying longer to get more work in."
The party really got grooving later, with the boys discus event carrying on past the finish time for all the other Thursday events. That led to a thick crowd forming behind the cage and swaying and screaming with every throw of the final round.
The finals contained three more Berkshire County throwers, and they put on a show.
Wahconah's Payton Shippee chucked his first throw 152-00 after Greylock's Eamon Hetherington threw what he thought was a standout 149-04. Then, fellow Mountie Dan Warren stepped in for his second try and sailed one 155-01, letting out a holler when the distance was announced.
"After the first throw. Usually, we do well in practice throws, but after the first ones, a PR on the first one, we knew it was going to be an electric day," said Hetherington. "Everybody was feeling good, super psyched up in the line."
That was just the beginning. Hetherington proceeded to spin one 157-02, breaking a school record set back in 1990 by his father Foster Goodrich. While he kept pushing for more distance, three fouls followed and that 157-02 put him fourth in the final standings. Shippee had things lined up, landing all six tries in bounds, but couldn't get one past his original throw. Still, that put him fifth overall.
"In practice we've been throwing well, but all season we've been in this dry spell of practicing well, but can't throw well at meets," said Hetherington. "Today, it was wonderful to see it come to fruition."
Warren, however, found a gear he didn't know he had.
His third throw went a foot and a half further than his second, and then his first two finals throws hovered around 150. With all eyes on him for his final throw of the day, the senior dug into the circle and whipped a disc 159-02, resetting the record books for a second time in 20 minutes. It was a PR of around 20 feet, and shattered the former record of 155-04.
"I shocked myself," said Warren. "I was not... We hadn't been measuring in practice, so I didn't know what a good throw was when I did it. I knew I hadn't been throwing my best all year. But it was nice to see what it actually was."
It also earned Warren a silver medal, and perhaps more importantly, 13 points between the two Greylock captains toward the team scoring.
Those were far from the only points earned on Thursday, especially by the Mounties.
The Greylock boys head into Saturday with 28.5 points already in the bag. Quinn McDermott put down a scorching 800 to place third. His 1-minute, 57.74-second time won the bronze medal and six points.
Chase Doyle went sub-minute in the 400 hurdles to place fourth. His 59.71 was worth five points.
Noah Klompus, on what coach Mike Blair said was his eighth ever time on a pole vault mat, cleared 10 feet for the second straight week to place in a tie for fourth. That was another 4.5 points for Greylock.
The Greylock girls have 24 points through Thursday night. Joining Catelotti in scoring were Maggie Nichols, Lily McDermott, Katherine Goss and Chase Hoey.
Nichols, the Western Mass. D-II champion in 100 and 200, showcased her speed at the state level. She ran a 26.54 to win her qualifying heat, and then lined up with the eight fastest girls in Division VI across the state.
The Greylock junior gave herself a chance to win coming off the bend in a dead heat for first. She ultimately finished in 26.58 to place second and take a silver medal along with eight points.
The 400 hurdles was a crowded Berkshire County field, with six girls competing and three medaling.
Lily McDermott and Goss ran in a heat together with Taconic's Rue Starsja. McDermott finished in 1:08.53, with Goss in 1:09.91, earning fourth and fifth place, and nine total points for the Mounties.
Starsja finished eighth in 1:11.18. Monument's Shannon Pollard was 14th, Wahconah's Kathryn Perrone — who competed in pentathlon as well — was 17th, while Greylock's Paige Tudor was 22nd.
Greylock collected one additional point on a big day for sophomore Chase Hoey. Hoey was amped after her opening triple jump of 33-06, a 5-inch PR. But, coach Brian Gill told her she might as well shoot for 34 feet.
Hoey obliged, on just her second jump. She hopped, skipped and jumped 34-01.5 and right onto the D-VI state podium in eighth place.
Taconic had a couple scoring performers on Thursday. Andrew Peprah ran a 1:01.07 in the 400 hurdles to place sixth. Tiffin Martin, competing in her first pentathlon, collected 2,206 points to finish sixth. She was second in the high jump portion.
Monument Mountain's Polly Geddes ran a 2:24.95 in the 800 to place sixth with a three-second PR.
Fellow Spartan Everett Pacheco dipped under 10 minutes in the 2 mile. He placed fifth in 9:57.21.
Division V Championship
Out in Norwell, Lenox's distance runners were burning up the D-V meet.
Alice Culver was alone in the 2 mile event, but still managed to hack 12 seconds off her Western Mass. championship time, finishing in 11:20.26 for a state silver medal. That mark is also a new school record at Lenox.
In the boys 2 mile, Lenox sent five runners to compete alongside Pittsfield's Seth Aitken.
Senior Dennis Love dropped an eye-popping 9:33.90 to place third and win a state bronze medal. Classmate Maxwell Adam was seventh in 9:43.22.
Love, Adam and Culver are all advancing to the Meet of Champions next week at Fitchburg State.
For the boys 2 mile, Cormac Mathews was 13th, Ben Harwood 14th, Aitken 27th and Andy McCormack 30th.