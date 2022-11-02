LENOX — The Lenox volleyball team struggled in the first set of its MIAA Division V preliminary-round match Wednesday night. The other two sets were a different story.
The Millionaires scored a 3-0 sweep over Bristol Agricultural, with the set scores 29-27 25-17, 25-13. The Millionaires are the No. 28 seed in the 44-team bracket, while the Chieftains were seeded 37th.
“My objective tonight was to win in three and to play all of our athletes,” Lenox coach Steve Laurin wrote in an email. “In game 1, I had serious doubts that would happen. I’m glad they pulled it off. Now all 13 of them can say they helped our team move forward in the state tournament.”
For the Millionaires Anna Nealon had 16 digs, a kill and an ace, while Emily Barenski had 13 digs, 2 kills and 4 aces. Charlie Keator had 7 kills in the first set, while Kelsey Kirchner had 7 kills and a pair of blocks. Kelly Nicotra helped get the Lenox offense rolling with 14 assists, adding 2 aces and 4 kills.
The Millionaires (9-12) will now play fifth-seeded Paulo Friere (21-0) on Friday in Chicopee.