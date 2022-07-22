CHESTERFIELD — The Hilltown Community Development Corporation has begun revamping its business directory program for the digital age and creating the region’s first cohesive tourism campaign.
The directory, which was first produced as a print booklet in the 1980s, will now shift its emphasis to the online entity which has been streamlined to make it easier for Hilltown residents and visitors to find local businesses and attractions.
Additionally, a series of brochures will be created to promote tourism as well as guides to health and wellness, Hilltown Living (home, building, auto), and business services.
Twenty-five thousand tourism related brochures will be distributed in the Berkshires, the Pioneer Valley and throughout the Hilltowns in public places such as restaurants, town halls, general stores and libraries
Information: Joan Griswold, joang@hilltowncdc.org, 413-296-4536 ext. 102.