ALFORD — Despite intermittent rain, some 450 of 591 cyclists who rode the New Haven's last cycle train of the season to Great Barrington invaded this little town yesterday, stopping off at the Town Hall for lunch before continuing their back-road trip to Stockbridge.
Host at the cafeteria luncheon was the Alford Grange, whose members worked long and late Saturday night and yesterday morning after a call arrived from the New Haven in New York informing them that instead of the 300 originally expected, there would be close to 500 hungry cyclists in search of food.
Just before noon, it looked as if the town of Alford was going to be eating sandwiches for the next month. It was just about train-time that a heavy shower started, and the situation looked ominous enough to cause a discussion as to whether the food should be taken in to Great Barrington. But the rain slackened and late in the afternoon the cyclists were provided with Berkshire Hills Conference weather.
Many of the cyclists who started out from Great Barrington regardless of the rain were soaked when they arrived in Alford, but they gathered around the chunk stove in the Town Hall and soon were dry. The cyclists ate their lunches all over Alford, up to and including the historic church, which, with a new coat of paint and new small pines planted at either side of the entrance, was photographed by every rider who had brought a camera.
The Alford Grange treasury is approximately $50 richer as a result of the luncheon.