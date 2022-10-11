A County Courthouse statistician's appetite for history has led to the uncovering of ancient records from the first courts ever held in Berkshire County in the 1760s.
The piles of writs currently being sorted through by Robert M. Beaudoin, the Pittsfield District Court statistician, were found two weeks ago by a custodian who had caught Beaudoin's enthusiasm for old documents stored away in the cellar of the district court annex.
Neatly bundled by someone more than 100 years ago, they appeared untouched except for being placed in a modern cardboard box in recent years.
Among the documents, which in most cases are still highly legible and in excellent condition, are records from the first court sessions held after Berkshire County was formed in 1761.
Beaudoin says that in sifting through the documents he has found numerous details of colonial life here, as well as handwriting samples and signatures of prominent figures in early Berkshire history, such as John Ashley of Sheffield and William Williams, a founder of Pittsfield.
According to Denis J. Lesieur, supervisor of the Berkshire Athenaeum's local history department, the courthouse cache is "a fairly unusual find."
"In fact, it's rare to find any records at all from before the Revolution," he added.
Lesieur may become custodian of some or all of the documents, since District Court Clerk Philip G. Carr plans to offer them to the library and to historical societies in the area.
Carr said he will run legal advertisements offering the 18th-century papers, along with more recent records to interested parties. He then will probably form a committee to determine what will go to each applicant.
The discoveries in the courthouse began more than a month ago when Beaudoin, as a change from poring over and tabulating modern court records, got a key to the court's vault.
Immediately, he came across dockets and other ledgers from the "Pittsfield Police Court" dating back to about the Civil War.
He began researching and tabulating them, discovering for example that 100 years ago, in 1876, nearly half (356 of 799) the cases in the criminal court were for drunkenness.
Although the city has never had a reputation for being a wide-open town, 34 people were charged with cockfighting, 12 for keeping disorderly houses and 23 for fornication. In contrast, only four were charged with fishing on Sunday, apparently a relatively unpopular form of licentiousness.