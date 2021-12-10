Baby Boomer Memories: Berkshire hobbyists introduced many youngsters to model railroading

The Berkshire Eagle feature about my friend, Jack Trowill, and his model train collection inspired this baby boomer memory.
One of the favorite Christmas or Hanukkah gifts that my friends and I received as kids was an electric train. The excitement of electric trains was not only in operating them, but the hours and hours of adding scenery, buildings, vehicles, figures and more to the layouts.
I was probably 7 or 8 when I got my American Flyer set while some friends got Lionel trains. My dad constructed a table for my layout on a green canvas-covered 4-by-8-foot piece of plywood replete with a pond made from a small mirror.
My very first introduction to the world of model railroading was in 1950, at an open house of the Berkshire Hills Model Railroad Club located in Dalton. I was about 5 years old when Dad took me to meet Maury Goldstein, one of the founders and leaders of this club.
Maury, a first cousin of my grandfather, showed us all the layout’s features and train operations. The club’s O gauge (1¼-inch-wide track) trains had both Lionel and homemade steam and diesel engines, freight cars, realistic scenery and scratch-built Pittsfield buildings — e.g., Union Station, the post office (now City Hall) and the Morningside fire station.
My favorite memory of that visit was seeing an operating trolley system with overhead wires just like the real streetcars I had seen in Boston. Fifty years later, I developed a close friendship with the modeler of these trolleys, Kinsley Goodrich.
I learned from Kinsley that he was only 8 years old when the Berkshire Street Railway ran its last trolley in 1933. But, as a youngster, he was fascinated with the local trolley system. Over the years, he constructed 40 authentic Berkshire Street Railway trolley cars from scratch. Kinsley’s father, Clifford Goodrich, the club president, introduced his young son to the hobby.
The Berkshire Hills Model Railroad Club was originally organized in 1937 and initially met in the basement of the former White Tree Inn at 41 Wendell Ave. In 1938, the club moved to 54 Gordon St., to the former gas plant garage. This facility had ground-floor convenience and enabled more space for creating a larger layout.
Club members met and worked on the layout in this locale, including in the winter, where there was little to no heat. In December 1944, the club relocated to a much warmer third-floor suite at the City Savings Bank.
A year later, the club moved to the Center Block in Dalton, where it was able to better accommodate its growing layout with over 900 feet of track, numerous buildings, tunnels, mountains, a waterfall, a stream and the trolley set up. The annual public open houses continued at this location through 1953.
The club’s membership was over 20 adults and also invited participation by a number of youngsters not yet old enough for membership. One of those juveniles was a high schooler named Bill Volkmer, whom I met three years ago in Florida. Now in his mid-80s, he has shared with me the fun of those early days at club meetings.
Bill’s family moved from Pittsfield before his senior year of high school in 1954, but his participation in the club stimulated a love for trains that has been with him throughout his life. He’s published numerous books on trains and trolleys, and today is one of the foremost experts on the history of rail and bus transportation in the Berkshires.
The Berkshire Hills Model Railroad Club had disbanded by 1955. Then, in the late 1950s, a few of the members, along with many new enthusiasts, formed the Berkshire Model Railroad Club. Rather than having one large group layout, the members each created layouts in their homes and would take turns hosting club meetings. Most of these layouts were in HO gauge, with track width and trains half the size of O gauge. HO gauge enabled a member to have a much larger layout in his/her smaller rooms or basement spaces.
One of the newer club members and modelers in the early 1960s was Don Kirkpatrick, who ran Kirk’s Variety Store on Tyler Street and had a layout in the store basement. I recall when Don started selling model train supplies, as I bought several freight car kits from him in anticipation of building an HO layout. (My S gauge American Flyer trains were passed on to a younger friend.)
Every December in the 1960s the Berkshire Model Railroad Club held open houses to raise money for the Eagle Santa Toy Fund. The Pittsfield-based club had over 30 members and, over the years, some members would split off to form smaller groups in other locales in the county.
One of the last projects of the Berkshire Model Railroad Club was in North Adams in the late 1980s, and was featured in a six-page article in a national trade publication. It took four years to build a layout of the city’s trains circa 1950 that is still on display at the Western Gateway Heritage State Park.
Although the Berkshire Model Railroad Club may no longer be active, many former members, like Jack Trowill, have maintained their interest in the hobby and have become active in other organizations, such as a spinoff 10 years ago called the Berkshire Toy Train Collectors.
Many of these veteran hobbyists shared that the enthusiasm youngsters once had for model trains has been replaced by computer games and other technologies. Younger people are just not club joiners. And the result is, there are fewer and fewer modelers interested in model trains.
My own interest in model trains has never waned, but lack of space and a few other diversions have relegated my collection to storage. My last layout featured Berkshire landmarks with a small Park Square as a prominent piece. I even had to have a few trolleys reflecting my first exposure to model railroading in Dalton in 1950 and my appreciation of Kinsley Goodrich.