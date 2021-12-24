Jim Shulman: The Sears Wish Book was a magical trove of dream gifts

One of the best Christmas or Hanukkah presents that young baby boomers like me got even before the holidays did not cost our parents anything.
This gift was as magical as many of the costly gifts that we received during the holidays. It came in the mail and everyone called it the “wish book.” It was published by Sears, Roebuck & Co. or Sears beginning in 1933 as a Christmas catalog and Sears officially titled it the Christmas Wish Book in 1968.
It was always a challenge in our home as to which of us three siblings got to go through it first and experience the magic of the toys pictured. Back in the 1950s and '60s, the pages were often organized to highlight items specifically geared to boys and specifically geared to girls.
My male friends and I marveled at the Marx play sets, like miniature Western towns, farms, space stations, construction sites, army forts, pet shops, circuses and more. The electric trains and accessories, cars and trucks, tool sets, cap guns and bicycles were some of the items we would circle throughout the publication.
My sisters favored the dolls like Betsy Wetsy, Chatty Cathy, and Barbie with all the outfits and accoutrements. They would circle dollhouses, ovens that could bake (heated by a lightbulb), craft sets, toy sewing machines, board games and much more. Watching so many TV Westerns, we all wanted to have cowboy and cowgirl outfits to emulate our TV heroes like Roy Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy, Wild Bill Hickok or Annie Oakley.
Following World War II, most youngsters realized that their parents could not afford many of the toys and other items that were in the catalog. The name Wish Book was a great name, as it gave us a base for wishes and dreams even though they did not always become reality.
There were not a lot of large toy stores in the Berkshires. During the holidays, department stores would increase their offerings, but the limited items could not match the wide variety in the catalog. Thus, the Wish Book’s arrival was an important annual event. I must admit the toys were my only focus, as I was less interested in the clothing and other wares until I approached my teens.
Sears had the best catalog for young ones, but it was not the first great mail-order company. Aaron Montgomery Ward founded the first catalog company, in 1872. Within 10 years, Montgomery Ward’s catalogs had 240 pages and over 10,000 items.
It wasn’t until 1892 that Richard Warren Sears and Alvah Curtis Roebuck incorporated and entered the mail-order business, giving Montgomery Ward competition. Both companies produced thick catalogs of a huge variety of home and garden items and more. The Sears catalogs once exceeded 800 pages and weighed about 5 pounds — a very heavy delivery for mail carriers who distribute millions of catalogs for these companies.
Although mail order was its major business, Sears began opening retail stores in 1925 and, in the 1980s, it became the largest retailer in the country.
Sears had a presence in Pittsfield beginning in the early 1930s, with a store at 537-547 North St. In 1955, when Sears became the key anchor store at the new Allendale Shopping Center, Carr Hardware moved into the North Street location and is still there. In 1988, Sears relocated to be an anchor of the newly opened Berkshire Mall, where it remained for 30 years before closing. Sears also had locations in North Adams and Great Barrington.
In the late '30s, rival Montgomery Ward also opened a catalog-only store in Pittsfield, at 46 Summer St., and soon moved to 379 North St. The store later moved to the Pittsfield Plaza, where it remained until closing in 1985. It also had catalog stores in several other locations, including Williamstown and Great Barrington.
The company never pursued retail outlets as aggressively as Sears did. In 2001, Montgomery Ward closed all its stores nationally and was acquired by a catalog company that relaunched the firm online in 2004.
Sears began a decline in the 1990s, unable to compete with other retailers and the increased online sellers. The company was acquired by several investors and sold off some of its brands. It closed many stores and reorganized after filing for bankruptcy.
Sears stopped publishing its wonderful Wish Book in 2011, but brought back a much more condensed version for one year, in 2017. The company still has online sales, but only about 20 of its once-reported 3,500 retail locations remain open today.
The modern version of the mail-order business, popular in the early baby boom years, has become a way of life once again. In the last two decades, online auction companies like eBay and vendors like Amazon and Walmart paved the way for almost all major retailers.
The advent of COVID-19 made online shopping a preferred way of consumer purchases for most cautious Americans. Unlike the limited pages of printed catalogs, a retailer can have 30 pages of a single item pictured in various styles and sizes and by scores of manufacturers.
Some companies pride themselves in having a purchase delivered in 24 hours or less. It is very convenient, but as I chronologically mature, I still feel the youngsters of today are missing out in the magic of thumbing through the Wish Book each year, as we did before the holidays.
You can purchase vintage copies of those from 50 to 70 years ago, but some sell for upward of $200 or $300, much more than the pages of items pictured in them.