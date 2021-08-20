Ever since childhood in the 1950s, I have had a love affair with trucks that began with my collecting toy vehicles, a lifelong hobby.
As a youngster, I always dreamed of having my own real truck, and in 1968 that dream sort of came true.
I bought a 1964 Ford Econoline Van from a local business called Nick’s Sleep Shop. I got to know the owner of this recently closed business, Nick Kruck, who gave me a good deal. When I went for the state auto inspection, I was told I had to remove the name “Nick” from the van but could leave the words “Sleep Shop” on the sides. I thought it would not only be humorous, but a good disguise for a camper-type vehicle that would be my future use.
I found Nick to be an interesting fellow. I had only ventured into his store once or twice when it was open. He was born in Pittsfield, grew up near Russell Elementary School and graduated from Pittsfield High School’s vocational program in 1937.
During the next four years, he worked in New Jersey as a machinist at the Wright Aeronautical Corp., where he built precision parts for aircraft engines. In 1941, Nick married Gladys Elwood, who was originally from Adams. During World War II, he served in the Navy, and after the war ended, he opened a wrought-iron manufacturing business in Paterson, N.J.
The Krucks had lived nearby, in Haledon, N.J., where Nick also found time for politics, serving as a fire commissioner and city councilman. Still having family in Pittsfield, the couple and their young son spent summertime at Onota Lake in the 1950s. They always thought about returning full time and owning a business in the community.
In December 1957, Nick bought a house in Coltsville Corners, at 674 Merrill Road. The location is now a small piece of the parking lot of the TJ Maxx store. He had the front half remodeled into a 24-foot-by-30-foot store and opened Stefani, a furniture and gift shop. The business was named for Nick’s sister, Stephanie Therrien, who was the shop manager and lived in part of the house.
The store’s shelving and decor included wrought-iron work from Nick’s New Jersey business. Nick’s wife, Gladys, was the store’s buyer and filled the shop with small gift items, lamps, bars and bar supplies, pottery, religious and holiday decor and novelties. Some items were also included that were manufactured by Nick’s company in New Jersey.
In January 1959, Nick remodeled more of the Merrill Road building and opened Nick’s Sleep Shop next door to the gift shop. The new retail space was dedicated to everything related to beds and bedding. Nick’s sister and mother initially ran the new business. Nick was still operating the wrought-iron company in New Jersey and only coming to Pittsfield on weekends.
The sleep shop store specialized in bedsprings, mattresses and bedroom furniture. It offered a wide variety of products, including convertible sofas, folding beds, youth beds, couches and furniture made of fine oak. The goal was to have everything on display and willing to take special orders. The business also worked with doctors to order products for people with back problems.
By 1964, Nick’s Sleep Shop had a loyal clientele and was quite busy. Thus, the Krucks decided to focus only on the bedding business and close the gift shop. The vacated space was leased to a hair salon.
Meanwhile, Nick had closed his wrought-iron business in New Jersey and moved to Pittsfield. However, in 1967, he closed the sleep shop as chain stores and larger furniture vendors became too much competition.
Coltsville Corners was becoming the city’s popular location for major “big-box” stores, and many had discount bedding items. Nick sold the property and, of course, the delivery van. His next venture was to take a position in the Pittsfield Public Schools system.
For a few years, he taught industrial arts at the new Crosby Junior High School. By 1970, the Krucks decided to move to Florida and settle on the East Coast, near New Smyrna Beach. While in the Sunshine State, Nick used his machinist skills background by working in the lumber industry, specifically programming and setting up computer-controlled lathes.
Nick and Gladys Kruck had a nice retirement in the Sunshine State and celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2001. Nick passed away at age 86 in 2005. Although I had not seen him after 1968, I thought of him often while traveling in his van across the country. (The ventures of the sleep shop truck will be shared in another article.)