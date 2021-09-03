After college graduation in February 1967, I was offered a teaching position at Pittsfield's North Junior High School, now Reid Middle School.
At the end of the school year, a friend easily convinced me to drive with him across the country to spend a fun summer in California. Our transportation was an old Rambler station wagon, not the most comfortable vehicle for traveling and camping. However, it was a great experience, and I vowed to do it again.
In my second year of teaching, I bought a four-year-old Ford Econoline van from the closed bedding store Nick’s Sleep Shop. It would be perfect for a future West Coast jaunt.
I left the name "Sleep Shop" on the sides and drove it to school every day. Students thought it was cool; some colleagues couldn't figure out this 22-year-old, and several teachers just called me a hippie.
I accepted the label, which first came about in the cigarette smoke-filled teachers room.
During lunch breaks, I would share stories about my previous summer trip. These were about Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip, camping at Big Sur, attending rock concerts and “love-ins” all around the state, listening to Beat poetry readings in coffee houses, parties in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury, spending time in a commune and much more.
For a good part of the school year, I think many teachers had vicarious experiences through these stories, and I enjoyed sharing.
During the school year, I did take the Sleep Shop van to New York City on many weekends to visit college friends who had formed a rock band. When the band leader, Spider (an entomology major), saw the van, he exclaimed, “ Nooka Nooka, Nooka!” My friend claimed Nooka was an Aborigine word meaning “to be adventurous without fear.”
He predicted that it would be my destiny in the van. It sounded good to me. We painted Nooka three times above the front grill. Spider wanted to show the van to a friend he had introduced me to on an earlier visit.
His friend would entertain us for hours playing songs he had recorded. This friend was Frank Zappa, one of the most incredible musicians of the baby boom era. I was pleased that Frank approved of my purchase!. Hanging with Spider, I met many celebs, one of whom was a surprise. It was a rather humorous drummer in the Chameleon Church band named Chevy Chase, who gained fame years later on "Saturday Night Live."
After the 1968 school year ended, I headed out West with my new van to summer in California before settling in Montana for a few years of graduate school. But, first, I decorated the interior of the Sleep Shop van with bright-colored paisley and flower-printed material, a new cassette recorder and speakers, decorative lights, bells, ornaments, a mattress and pillows.
In California, I tried to take in as many of the new bands and festivals driving my “hippie” van. However, I did not really recognize a lot of the individual West Coast performers yet. At an all-day event on Mount Tamalpais overlooking San Francisco Bay, I met one of these interesting musicians.
In between bands, I was "luxuriating" on a thick, homemade bologna-and-cheese sandwich. (I never went to an all-day music event without a grocery bag full of food.) Sitting opposite me at the edge of the stage was a friendly guy who was eying my sandwich. I offered to make him one. We had a nice chat, both munching away. I soon learned my new lunch buddy was Jerry Garcia, the iconic Grateful Dead guitarist.
My travels in the Sleep Shop truck brought wonderful experiences and the meeting of terrific folks. I have to say that the best time traveling in the Sleep Shop truck was in the summer of 1971.
I was a newlywed and introduced my Connecticut bride, Jackie, to the West Coast. For 11 weeks, we lived in the Sleep Shop truck traveling from Tijuana, Mexico, through California, Oregon and Washington to Vancouver, British Columbia.
We had many friends along the travels who welcomed us, and we welcomed their generosity of home-cooked meals and warm showers. We really enjoyed the extended nomadic honeymoon in the Sleep Shop van, so much so that we moved to the San Francisco Bay Area for the next couple of years.
Sadly, on Memorial Day of 1972, the Sleep Shop truck died — it threw a rod. As the van was towed away, we had tears in our eyes. We said goodbye to a great home on wheels. It was also a goodbye to our carefree lifestyle.
We bought a new Volkswagen Beetle in 1972 and entered the world of “working stiffs.” I often think of the Sleep Shop van and those fun times of being “adventurous without fear” and figured someday I'd write about them. I wonder what Nick would have thought about his old van’s long, strange journey from Pittsfield.