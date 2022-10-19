Swinging thermometers, boring into the soil, taking elevations and studying industrial sites, 33 geographers tramped over miles of the Berkshires for two weeks and returned to their camping site at night to plot their findings.
The campers, Clark University's graduate students in geography, were looking for the area's hot and cold spots, its land use, its drumlins and eskers and its factory-building potential.
Under the direction of Dr. Richard J. Lougee, professor of physiography, students from 11 states and 7 foreign countries set up headquarters at Camp Merrill on Sept. 27 for the school's 30th annual field trip.
Only one student, Elaine Potter-Bernier of Dalton, came from Berkshire County. But when they returned to Clark Oct. 12, the students each had a section of the county that they knew better by inches than any other spot in the world by miles.
Despite their ramblings through unfamiliar territory, the campers almost escaped mishaps. One man was missing from the return cavalcade Friday, but only because he hurried home three days early when word came that his wife was in the hospital and their baby on the way.
One of the young women, who had never encountered barbed wire, suddenly came up against a few strands, gashed her leg and was treated at Pittsfield General Hospital. But the introduction proved not serious.
For the temperature study, directed by Dr. Henry J. Warman, a portable weather station was set up at the camp ball field. Teams went out at 4 a.m. one day, whirling thermometers, to find out the influence of city heat on surrounding areas.
Coldest spot in Pittsfield that morning was a cool 27.5 degrees on Hubbard Avenue near Route 8. Hottest corner was the intersection of Fenn and Second Streets, with 36 degrees.
Dr. Warman said that when the 110 soundings were plotted on a map, a line connecting one temperature would ring the city, indicating where the city heat loses its effect.
A roll of large maps with a rainbow look went back to Clark with the campers. One showed results of team trampings to find out how Berkshire people use their land — where houses, farms, forests and fields are.
Greenish-brown areas indicating forest dominated the land-use maps. Urban areas, shaped like expanding amoebas, took second, with the group concentrating on Pittsfield, Lenox, Stockbridge and Housatonic.
Comparison of the map showing what man did to the land and one indicating what nature left for him revealed that early settlers built their homes on the best farmland, either grown moraine left by the glacier or a finer water-borne material.