Eagle Archives, June 21, 1960: County's first scout troop observes 50th anniversary

Sixty-six members, parents and friends of Boy Scout Troop 1, sponsored by the First Methodist Church, attended the troop's 50th anniversary observance at Camp Eagle on October Mountain Saturday afternoon and evening. The troop is believed to be the oldest in the county and one of the oldest in the country. Scouting nationally is 50 years old this year.
Only member of the original Troop 1 which was founded by Asa Stanley Goodrich to attend was William A. Clarkson of 199 Francis Ave. Charles Kenneth Parker, Eagle staff member and columnist, who joined the troop in 1911, visited Camp Eagle for the first time. He was the troop's drummer when the scouts hiked to Saratoga, N.Y., and returned under Scoutmaster Goodrich's leadership. Harold V. May of 555 Pomeroy Ave., who later had his own orchestra, was the troop bugler.
Among the former scouts at the reunion were the four Robitaille brothers of this city — Albert J., Gilbert L., Norman W., and Robert. George E. Chappell, the troop's former assistant scoutmaster, came up from Derby, Conn. Only troop member to go into professional scouting, he is assistant executive of Housatonic Council, Connecticut.
Following an informal sports program — softball, horseshoe pitching and other games — a chicken barbecue dinner was served under the chairmanship of R. Kelly Niederjohn, with Winsor Martin as cook. A campfire program and court of honor followed under the direction of Herbert H. Calderwood Jr., a member of the troop committee. The firelighting ceremony was conducted by members of the Order of the Arrow, honorary camping fraternity.
The Rev. Roger U. Day, assistant pastor of the First Methodist Church, spoke briefly. Skits were presented by various patrols, and D. Marshall Conant, central district commissioner, led group singing.
Two boys, Paul Forman and Peter Syrett, were invested as tenderfoot scouts. Second-class badges were presented by Commissioner Conant to Ralph Flowers, William Tate, Steven Buck, James Burns, and Robert Wayne. William D. Dyer, scout executive, gave first-class badges to Peter Zack and David Fisher.
Mr. Clarkson was introduced as the only member of the original troop present and was given an ovation. Russell Parker of Albany, N.Y., a former troop member and nephew of Charles K. Parker, spoke on Asa Goodrich, tracing the scoutmaster's family back to the 7th century in England.