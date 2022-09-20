A Pittsfield family lost a 19-foot cabin cruiser recently on the Atlantic Ocean and 12 days and about 500 miles later got it back.
George A. Brown of 835 North St., his wife Eleanor and their nine-year-old daughter Michelle, were spending their vacation at Popponesset Beach, Cape Cod, when they lost the boat.
The storm was approaching and Mr. Brown double-anchored the cruiser with enough rope to withstand anything but a hurricane. When the storm reached hurricane proportions, Mr. Brown became concerned and checked the boat every half hour until after dark, when a neighbor, Gilbert Kelly, took his car to the beach to watch the boat with the car headlights. Cottages up and down the beach turned on their spotlights to help.
They kept an all-night vigil and despite one broken anchor rope, the boat stayed put until the following night when the winds changed. The winds literally picked up the boat and it started out to sea.
Local boat liveries refused to allow one of their craft out in the storm to search for the Browns' boat. At 10 p.m., they called the Coast Guard, Otis Air Force Base, helicopter service, state and local police departments and radio stations.
The Browns also called Mr. and Mrs. George W. Wilson, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Ditore and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wechman of the Pittsfield Boating Club following the storm, and they brought their boats to the Cape to help in the search. They finally gave up and all came back to Pittsfield.
Twelve days after the boat had disappeared out to sea, the Browns had a message from the local police station, saying that their boat had been found and was at anchor at the Coast Guard Station at Sandy Hook, N.J.
Mr. Brown said that if a miracle ever happened in his family, that was it. The Coast Guard told the family that anyone could have boarded the boat and claimed it as their own as long as it was out past the three-mile limit.
The boat was found 60 miles out to sea, southeast of New Jersey. The Coast Guard estimated the boat may have drifted between 350 and 500 miles.