Those of us who fumble fruitlessly with unassembled Christmas toys or broken toasters know all too well what a valuable talent mechanical ingenuity can be.
And it is a talent especially to be admired when found in a young man only 11 years old.
Chris Flynn of 169 Elm St., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas F. Flynn, says he doesn’t know how he learned to build and fix things.
“I just do it,” he shrugged.
Repairing household items, such as a broken light, an old radio or a bicycle, takes up only a part of this 6th-grader’s mechanical ability.
Chris, who according to his mother “can repair most household items — within reason,” also enjoys “just putting things together.”
“If he finds any rubbish pile, he goes through it and puts something together,” Mrs. Flynn said.
His latest project is a non-motorized go-cart — complete with a green and white 1947 Massachusetts license plate, spare tire and tool box — which he and his friend Tommy Dwayne made from various scraps one Saturday afternoon.
It took them about three hours to assemble this conglomeration of crates, doll carriage wheels, boards, hose, ladder, barrow, rope, and nails.
No plans were drawn ahead of time, Chris said. He just asked his friend, “Hey, do you want to build a cart?” Tommy said “Yeah” and they began.
Most of the materials they used were lying around the house.
The cart, which was built “just to fool around in,” holds two passengers and must be pushed, unless a hill is handy.
And just in case of a neighborhood fire, the added feature of a hose, connected to a jug full of water, was built on.
He said, “It’s fun to ride around in.”
Chris, who attends Sacred Heart School, is taking a course in electricity at the Catholic Youth Center.
“It’s a course to help learn to fix things,” he explained.
Chris’s great-aunt, Anna Berndt, said he has “made many things, ever since he was a small boy. Whenever he starts a project, the whole family just walks around it. It helps when parents are understanding and don’t insist on having things like that picked up.”
He has made a castle, with a moat surrounding it and a drawbridge that works; a miniature rope tow and chair lift that run; and an antique model airplane out of toothpicks, among other projects.