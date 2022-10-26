Eagle Archives, Oct. 26, 1966: Death of a grinding mill

A decision has been made in Chatham, N.Y., to phase out a feed-grinding mill that for some 50 years has served Columbia County farmers. According to Kenneth Smith, manager of the Agway, Inc., store in Chatham, the mill will be out of operation by the first of the year.
The decision, made by the five-member committee whose presumed purpose is to govern the affairs of the store, was recommended by Smith, who said only five or six farmers remain who use the mill regularly.
In the last two or three seasons, he said, the number of persons bringing grain to be ground each year has been “about a dozen.” Each farmer, of course, makes more than one trip to the mill but the business they bring to it these days is said to be substantially below that of five years ago.
“Farmers’ feeding programs have changed so radically in the past few years that there isn’t as much grain grown,” said Smith. Farmers, he said, are using their land to grow hay and various types of green forage and are buying grain rations already mixed, either in bulk or bag.
The purchase of ready-mixed grain is no new phenomenon. What is new is the nearly total absence of local feed mills which once were a dime a dozen.
The phasing-out of the Agway mill in Chatham is no isolated instance, even though it has caused a few rumblings of discontent down on the farm.
To make up for the loss of milling facilities, says Smith, the Chatham Agway store will contract with a company that will bring a portable grinder to the farms.
Farmers who use it say the portable milling service saves them money in the long run because it saves time, labor and transportation. Jack Doyle of East Chatham, who raises nearly all his own grain, says his feed costs are about $20 a ton less than if he bought commercial mixed feeds. Doyle has employed the portable milling service for four years, grinding grain once a week.
All, in this regard, is not lost — yet — for there is still a handful of feed mills in operation. How long they will remain is anybody’s guess.