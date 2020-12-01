Plans are nearly completed to establish a country day school for boys on the property of Berkshire Boys’ camp at Onota lake by John Holland Treanor, submaster of Julia Ward Hove elementary school, Boston. The school will be known as Berkshire Country Day School, and will care for boys from the kindergarten to entrance into high school. It is probable that a college preparatory course will be offered later.
The school will be located on the former Bryce estate that was bought several years ago by Dr. John A. Sullivan of this city and James A. Treanor of Boston who will conduct a boys’ camp there during the summer months.
The physical possibilities for a successful country day school are ideal. The estate comprises 50 acres of developed land, with nearly one-half mile frontage on the north shore of Onota lake. The grounds are already laid out for athletic purposes into senior and junior baseball, basketball, volley ball, tennis, handball, football field and a splendid nine-hole junior golf course. The principal building on the estate is known as the “Lodge.” It is 90 by 70 feet and contains a room 55 feet square that will be used as a combination class room and gymnasium. Arranged along the west side of this room are the office, the toilets, the wash and shower room, the kitchen and dining room. Mr. and Mrs. Treanor will occupy the suite of rooms that are on the second floor. The building is superbly constructed. The interior is finished in hard wood. It is supplied with city water, electric lights and a perfect heating and ventilating system.
The daily program will start at 9:30 and continue until 4:30. The morning session will be devoted to the usual academic and cultural studies. A hot lunch will be served at noon. This will be followed by a rest period and the afternoon given over to out-door athletic activities. Special emphasis will be placed upon the physical development of the boys. The school will be open from September 1 until June.
John Holland Treanor will be the headmaster, assisted by Mrs. Helen Bryant Treanor, who will instruct the kindergarten and primary classes.