The distress signal was hoisted from the top of Santa Claus Workshop, 282 North Street, today as tired workers floundered among a sea of unconditioned toys. A call for volunteers was sounded as the faithful Santa Claus aides endeavored to extricate themselves from the mass of broken dolls, elephants, donkeys, automobiles, games, fire trucks, and other playthings.
The response for toys has been generous, but unless more volunteers rush to Santa Claus's rescue, he may never make shore with his holiday cargo. It is not necessary to be a craftsman or an artist to qualify as a Santa Claus assistant. There are plenty of jobs for everyone in the workshop, so if you can spare a little time drop into the shop any hour of the day and offer your services. Unless more men and women join with the already overworked Santa helpers, many of the toys will never be ready for distribution by Christmas and there will be disappointment in many families in Pittsfield.
Over a ton of toys — 1500 pieces — were turned into the workshop Saturday morning after manager Edward Dowling admitted more than 1400 children to a free show at the Palace Theatre. A toy was the admission ticket, so the youngsters helped themselves and helped the fund at the same time. In the collection were several toys in excellent shape and in little need of conditioning. The program at the Palace included a movie and Head's amateur circus. Manager Dowling, a former circus man himself, presided as master of ceremonies and thanked the children and the circus performers for their cooperation.