It's well nigh impossible to keep accurate statistics on this sort of thing, but until a more prolific penwoman comes along, Miss Evelyn Cloutier, 48 McArthur Street, would seem to be entitled to the crown as Pittsfield's champion morale-building letter writer. Yes, she admitted this morning across the counter in the Liggett Drug Store at 37 North Street, where she has been employed for the past five years, she is corresponding regularly with approximately 60 servicemen.
The tip came from a Pittsfield soldier in the Middle West, but Miss Cloutier, whose news sense is exceeded considerably by her good nature and pep, couldn't see that it was much of a story. But her reticence was broken down by the promise that an important part of the yarn would be the truthful disclosure that we and not she asked for it.
She always has liked to receive mail, and early in the war she reasoned that fellows far away from home would appreciate chatty, impersonal notes. Volumes have been written since then on the subject of letters as morale builders, but she hasn't read much. She has been too busy writing.
They're all handwritten. Many are to former Liggett lunch patrons. She writes about 30 a week, and hears from a substantial majority every two weeks. A large number now are overseas, which means her hobby, like about everything else, has increased in expense. She uses air mail stamps for all who are out of the country. "Some are married, some single and some engaged," she said. She smiled and pertly struck off a few bars from that current ditty, "They're Either Too Young or Too Old."
"I write too much," she confessed.
Speaking of the airmail group, she confessed she often has the letters returned because they are overweight.