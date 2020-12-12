Tonight at 6, Kelsey’s market closes its doors for good.
This ends a family career in food selling that started in 1909. It also gives Pittsfield a new demonstration of problems affecting business real estate and all retail merchandising.
As the owners of the store disclosed earlier, the struggle for parking space in the North Street business section was the final factor that brought a decision to quit. But, they add, that’s only part of a long-term trend which has seen food stores grow bigger and bigger and require more and more operating capital.
The owners, Irving N. and George W. Kelsey Jr., who have run the market since their father died in 1935; don’t accuse chain stores of putting independent grocers out of business. They’re quick to note differences in merchandising approach, however.
“Kelsey’s was built on a theme of quality and service,” the brothers point out. “Big supermarkets today are stressing price above all. The field for quality and service stores has shrunk.”
Still, they believe, there is room in Pittsfield for successful operation of a store of the Kelsey type — provided it can have a good location with ample parking.
Several months of searching failed to find a desirable spot where a new store and adjacent parking could be developed at a reasonable cost, the Kelseys report. Possibilities that were turned up, they felt, would have required capital in amounts beyond the reach of most independent merchants.
Parking alone can require a major investment, they note, particularly if it means razing one or more existing buildings in the downtown district.
During most of the store’s long career, parking wasn’t a major business factor. Up to 1942, when the store shifted to a self-service layout, the Kelseys operated, in fact, in a way that kept customers out of the store. They made a big thing of taking orders by telephone and delivering them.
At its peak, this required six trunk lines and nine telephone girls, and the store had 70 employees altogether.
Such operations, however, are out of date now because they’re costly and require higher prices than most customers will pay, the Kelsey brothers note.
Delivery, no feature of today’s supermarkets, always had been point with Kelsey’s. When George W. Kelsey Sr. and Charles P. Moran started in the grocery business as Moran & Kelsey, salesmen went by horse and wagon to customers homes in the mornings to take orders, then delivered in the afternoons.