"A horse, a horse, my kingdom for a horse!"
Fighting desperately on foot, King Richard, Shakespeare's tragic character in the play by that name, cried out in his despair. A moment later his blood mingled with the sands, as he fell a victim of Richmond's mighty sword.
The situation has no parallel today, for science has changed the mode of warfare. No longer do kings and knights ride into battle on horseback. No, times have changed, and yet we can not escape the fact that the horse is worth a kingdom to many people. Automobiles may come and go, but it is safe to venture that horses, like the poet's brook, will go on forever.
Here in Berkshire county, on the large country estates of the wealthy, we find that the horse and not the automobile is king. The aristocracy rides on horseback today, as of old; the saddlehorse has come into his own.
Not only on the country estates, but on the spacious grounds of the girls' schools in the county, the horse is prominent today. Concerning the riding activities of students at Miss Myra Hall's school for girls, here in Pittsfield, much has already been written. Less in the public eye, perhaps because it is a comparatively new institution of learning, but equally important, from the standpoint of its equestrian proclivities is the Barrington school for Girls, located at Great Barrington on the former Searles estate.
Riding at the Barrington school is becoming more popular each year, according to Miss Clara Van Lennep, instructor in horsemanship there. Miss Van Lennep, by the way, is the daughter of E. J. Van Lennep, who formerly conducted the Sedgewick school in Great Barrington, renowned at one time for its athletes as well as its scholars.
At the former Sedgewick school, on South Main street, not far from the fairgrounds, one finds today a riding stable which provides horses not only for girls at the Barrington school, but for other enthusiasts of the sport who come there from Great Barrington and other towns in South Berkshire. At the present time, Miss Van Lennep has eight horses in her stable. She is assisted by her brother, Henry Van Lennep, former Searles high and Brown university baseball pitcher.
At the Barrington school, according to Miss Van Lennep, riding is conducted during the fall and winter terms. Instruction in horsemanship for beginners and games for those who are more advanced in their riding knowledge are on the equestrian curriculum of the school. Egg and spoon, potatoe, and relay races, and a game called "musical chairs," are a few of the sports in which the young riders indulge.