NORTH ADAMS — Total destruction of a 30-room resort building at the top of Mohawk trail this morning at 1:30 resulted from a mysterious explosion within the building. The structure was owned by Mongello Brothers of this city and Troy, N.Y., and has not been occupied since December 1. It was formerly owned by Patsy Pitaniello whose various escapades in recent years have kept the police on his heels most of the time. Patsy, though he did not own the place, had been around it within the past month. He is now believed to be in Stamford, Vt. The explosion was investigated by State Police Patrolman J. J. Donahue of the Cheshire barracks who immediately reported it to the barracks at Northampton. It is expected that Ira Taylor, state fire and explosive expert, will view the ruined structure.
The blast was of tremendous proportions and its effects were felt two miles away. The building was flattened to the ground and even the foundations are broken up into many pieces. For 150 feet around the site portions of the building are strewn in wild confusion. There was no person in the structure. The life of a wild pig, once part of a menagerie at the place, was sacrificed.
No reason for the explosion could be given by the owners of the building or anyone connected with the investigation. It remained this afternoon as complete a mystery as when it happened.
The building was located at the top of the trail on the right hand side going toward Greenfield and was just east of the white schoolhouse. It is in the town of Florida about a mile east of the North Adams city line.
As to the explosive used, none of the officials connected with the investigation today cared to risk a guess. Whatever it was wrought conclusive ruin. Not a stick remains standing, not a foundation stone intact. The structure was three stories in height and was erected four years ago at a cost of $30,000. It was famous along the trail and catered to the tourist trade.
In addition to destroying the building, the explosion blew down 35 to 40 wires of the New England Telephone & Telegraph company including all toll lines from North Adams to Greenfield, Boston and New York.
Howard Martin, who lives 300 feet away from the building, was almost blown from his bed by the early morning concussion. Andrew Pearson, who lives a mile away, was also awakened.