There’s a real Christmas story behind the finely-polished magazine racks, book cases, doll cribs, and other articles which many Pittsfield children and parents will find under their family tree. The story concerns the patient application of their brothers and sons working nightly under Jim Driscoll’s direction in the Boys’ Club woodworking classes.
With saws, drills, sandpaper, and varnish, these youngsters have been busy turning out gifts for Mom and Dad, Brother Bill and Sister Sue. Their completed article may not be a Chippendale miniature or a Hepplewhite copy, it may not even be dimensionally perfect. But certain it is that these “originals” will be used and treasured by proud parents, brothers, and sisters.
These young craftsmen work right at the top of the Boys’ Club busy building, in the same room where back in 1909 classes in woodworking were started. From a severely modest beginning, interest in this type of instruction has grown so that Mr. Driscoll and his assistants now have an attendance record of almost 4500 in the course of the calendar year. Working with the head instructor are Joseph Szymanski, Lewis Green and the young man in charge of the tool room, Bernard Murphy.
On the third floor, high above the excitement of the basketball courts, the swimming pool and the ordered clamor of the game room, there is the serious noise of humming electric drills, circular saws, wood-turning lathes and portable sanders. The club has the most modern electrical and hand tool equipment.
Affable Jim Driscoll has been doing this since 1915 when he started with the late Walfrid T. Victoreen. He succeeded Mr. Victoreen as head instructor this year. And as this particular season rolls around, Jim says he never ceases to wonder at the variety of articles his pupils succeed in constructing for Christmas gifts.