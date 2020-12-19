GREAT BARRINGTON — Christmas wrapping paper like grandfather used to make is the kind currently being produced — for next Christmas — by the Berkshire Coated Paper Co. on Main Street.
Modern technology has not been able to improve the 75-year-old process by which the firm’s quality Christmas wrap is made, according to vice president Arnold A. Whitehouse II. He adds that some of Berkshire Coated’s machinery was designed by his grandfather, Jeremiah Whitehouse, in the 19th century.
Unlike the mass-produced printed variety currently in vogue, the local box paper outfit’s Christmas wrap is “coated” and turned out on a small scale for sale to the trade.
The process begins on the bottom level of the old stone mill where veteran employee Fermo Arienti mixes the color in big wooden vats. Among the ingredients are beeswax — unusual in these days of laboratory-produced chemicals — and casein, a milk product which could come from Sheffield but actually is imported from Argentina.
Color and paper go to the top floor to 60-year-old coating machines, which do as good work now as anything devised since their manufacture. A wide circular brush applies the color to a moving roll of paper, and a set of four brushes agitates rapidly over the sheet to smooth the color out. The bristles in these four brushes are of “shaving brush” quality and come from badgers, black China hogs from Hankow and gray hogs from Chungking.
Sticks on a moving belt then pick up six-foot festoons of the coated paper and carry them 150 feet through blasts of 120-degree air. The paper is rewound and brought to the friction calendars on the street-level floor.
This machine has two rollers rotating at different speeds. This produces friction, which makes heat, which melts the wax in the color and glazes the paper as it moves between the rollers.
The final step is to run Christmas paper through flint machines. On the end of rocker arms are flint stones, taken from the Westfield River and faced by Adalgiso Ricci, who has been with Berkshire Coated Paper since it began here in 1921.
Supporting the flints are sticks of fine-grained holly, hewn from holly logs by Mr. Ricci. The paper moves between the rocking flints and the holly sticks, subjected to a heat from friction that would burn the sticks if the paper weren’t there. This action polishes the paper to a fine sheen.
The end product is Christmas wrap of a quality, says Mr. Whitehouse, that is the equal or superior of any made since Berkshire Coated Paper’s process was developed 75 years ago.