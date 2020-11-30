DALTON — On Tuesday night, Dalton grange, No. 23, one of the oldest granges in the state, will hold a celebration which will be of more than passing interest to a great many grangers. On that night they will celebrate, for one thing, the 50th anniversary of the dedication of their hall. the other part of the program will be the presentation, by the state grange chaplain, of 50-year medals to the three surviving charter members. They are Sylvester L. Young of Pittsfield, George N. Brown and Mrs. Lephia O. Warren of Dalton. These grangers have been members continuously for a half century — a most enviable record which speaks of whole-hearted devotion to the organization of which they have for so long been a part.
There are two granges in Dalton, the original Dalton grange, and Flintstone grange, organized about 15 years ago. The one which is to celebrate on Tuesday night is, of course, the original, No. 23, with its hall in Bartonville.
The Bartonville hall is the oldest grange hall in Massachusetts. Originally, the main hall, 28 by 40 feet, was built. The building was designed and built by members, all of whom had a part in the work. No doubt the spirit of cooperation which gave the grange so fine a start a half-century and more ago, is the spirit which has carried it on. A little later, a 16-foot extension for a dining room and kitchen was added. The original building committee consisted of H.A. Barton, chairman; Sylvester L. Young, Robert A. Rice, and H. A. Barton, Jr.
The grange observed its 50th anniversary with a "golden jubilee" meeting on October 2, 1923.
When the grange hall was built, it became the social center of the town. The southern, or "Bartonville" section of the town was the part which was first settled, and most of the old families settled there. The grange was the only organization which provided for the social needs of the townspeople, and its activities attracted many to its hall.
Members of the Barton family have always been among the most earnest workers in the grange. Henry A. Barton, senior, was the first master. His great-granddaughter, Mildred Eustace, was a member of the last class to enter.