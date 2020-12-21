Buried away in an unused basement room of the Museum of Natural History and Arts on South Street, covered with dust of nearly 20 years, lie the wings and rudders of the Wright brothers’ second successful airplane, the craft of 1905, which was the first to make a flight of more than 10 minutes. These parts are then, according to all available records, the remains of the first heavier-than-air flying machine which carried a man, in existence in the United States today.
Built two years later than the famous first plane, now in a British museum, the 1905 ship came to grief on the sands of Kill Devil hill at Kitty Hawk, N.C. Through the efforts of Charles K. Crane of Dalton, son of the late Zenas Crane, founder of the museum, the parts of the wrecked plane, strewn about near the coast guard station in North Carolina, were collected and shipped to this city. The museum basement has been their resting place, while volumes of correspondence with the inventor, Orville Wright, have been exchanged by Mr. Crane, Samuel G. Colt of this city, Cortlandt Field Bishop of Lenox, and Charles Lawrance, head of the Wright Aeronautical corporation, in vain efforts to have Mr. Wright restore the plane to its original condition.
The presence in this city of what is now all that is left of the second successful Wright airplane is particularly interesting because of the celebration this week of the 25th anniversary of the first flight December 17, 1903. The Wright brothers’ first plane is now in a British museum, placed there by Orville Wright when he was convinced that Smithsonian Institute officials were in error in crediting the Langley machine with being the first heavier-than-air machine to fly with a man. The Langley machine, according to Mr. Wright, never flew successfully until it was taken out of the museum by Glenn Curtiss and a number of changes made to it. By that time, the Wrights were making flight after flight at Dayton and flying had been definitely established as a fact.
Whether or not the parts now in the museum basement will ever be re-assembled and supplied with the other necessary fittings is a moot question. From the day of the arrival of the battered elements of that early wonder craft until the present time, efforts without number have been made to have Mr. Wright put the thing together again. Charles K. Crane, brother of Z. Marshall of Dalton, now a resident of Pasadena, Cal., is still hopeful that Mr. Wright will find time yet to direct the work. He is the only man in the world who can do it. The plane was not built from drawings but was constructed by Orville Wright and his late brother Wilbur as they went along.