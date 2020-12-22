SOUTHFIELD — If one of those Christmas cards in your collection this year seems a little unusual — more personalized, more vivid than the general run — take a look at the craftsman's name on the back.
You may find it is a Berkshire product: one of the 100,000 home-designed, hand-screened Christmas cards turned out every year by Samuel G. Mathews' Red Stable Studio in Southfield.
From this studio, halfway up steep Foley Hill Road, Mr. Matthews conducts a brisk family business that sends Christmas cards to every state in the Union plus Hawaii and Canada. Business is so brisk, in fact, that just getting ready for the seasonal trade keeps him hopping the year around.
Right now all the orders are filled for this year, and he can relax during the holidays. But through the winter he'll be hard at work, laying out designs for next year's cards. By late spring, the actual printing will have begun.
What is unusual about these cards? Well, most of them are custom-made and reflect the tastes or hobbies of the sender. Then they are hand-screened to pretty exacting specifications, on top-grade paper. The result is a card that's somewhat brighter, somewhat more individual, than the usual machine-made job. Of course, it's somewhat more costly, too.
All the work on the cards, from the time the blank paper is shipped to the studio to the time the finished product goes out, is done by Mr. and Mrs. Mathews, with two or three helpers during the strenuous October-to-December period. Mr. Mathews, an erstwhile New York artist-illustrator, does the designing and Mrs. Mathews helps him with the printing and silk-screen work.
The process is basically simple, if you have artistic talent. First you work up your design in color. Then you put a piece of lacquer film over the design and carefully cut away the parts of the film that cover one color in the drawing. Then you place the film over the silk screen on the bottom of an open rectangular box, which in turn is resting upon the paper to be printed. When you push the paint through the screen and stencil with a rubber squeegee, it prints that one color in the proper spot on the card.
After one color is done, you put the card in a drying rack. Within a half hour it will be ready for the next color, applied in the same manner through another screen.
Mr. Mathews generally used four colors. He mixes his own paints, and — even to the unversed eye — seems to have a gift for combining clear, cheerful hues.