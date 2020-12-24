It happened over the week end in Pittsfield.
A thoughtful mother, who, a few weeks ago was having difficulty in making both ends meet with her husband in the service, telephoned The Eagle's Santa Claus to say she had received a card to call at a specified time for a bundle of toys for her children.
"My husband returned unexpectedly from overseas last week," she said joyfully, "and he has gone back to his old job at an increase in the salary he received before entering the Army."
Santa knew what she was getting at, but wanted to hear the whole story.
"We received his bonus from the government and with the pay he is now getting," she continued, "we know our children will have a wonderful Christmas this year. Couldn't you distribute the toys intended for us to some other needy children?" she asked.
"We certainly can," said Santa, adding, "It's people like you who help me to bring happiness into the homes of underprivileged children and to gladden the hearts of all other boys and girls in Pittsfield. Your gifts from the Toy Fund will find their way into the hands of some other children who will be reminded of your unselfishness and thoughtfulness."
"Thank you very much, Santa," replied the mother, "we shall never forget you, especially for the kindness and generosity you spread throughout our home last year when my husband was fighting in Europe. It's like a dream having him with us this year for Christmas. He joins me in wishing you a Merry Christmas."
Santa reported the telephone conversation to his helpers in the Toy Shop this morning and tears, like dripping icicles, fell on Jack Frost's cheeks.
"I know what we should do," said Jack, looking at the two bags of toys set aside for the serviceman's family.
"What's your suggestion?" asked Santa.
"The children at Sampson Memorial Hospital would love to receive these toys," said Jack, "and because of their contagious diseases the toys must be destroyed when the boys and girls leave for home."
With that Santa placed the bags of toys on top of his sleigh as a reminder to make that visit among his first in the city tonight.