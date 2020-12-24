NORTH ADAMS — Students at North Adams State Teachers College have drastically reduced their travel time on coffee breaks.
The students, who formerly had to travel about a mile to the business district of the city for midmorning and midafternoon refreshments, have converted a basement room at the college into a lounge. Christened “The Koffee Korner,” the new student room was opened recently with ceremonies.
The new lounge is located in space formerly used by the Men’s Athletic Assn. at the college. Although it was used as a lunchroom and recreation room, it was not considered suitable for a general lounge without alterations.
Removal of a partition near the doorway constituted the principal change. The walls were painted a pastel blue-gray, gay draperies were hung in the windows and furniture was installed.
With a loan from the Student Council, the volunteer group bought six mica-topped cafe tables and 30 chairs. Sofas and lounge chairs were collected from the college rooms.
The 20-member planning committee, headed by Miss Frances LaPlante of South Vernon and Thomas Hall of Pittsfield, performed much of the work. In all, about 50 students worked on the project.
Some of the paint was donated by the school and some was given by Mr. and Mrs. Enoch Haresign of Oswego, N.Y. Mrs. Edward Jones of North Adams donated materials for the draperies.
The lounge, open to students, faculty and visitors, runs from 7:30 to 4:30 Monday through Friday. A paid student staff mans the coffee-and-doughnut bar, while Miss Nila Haresign, dean of women, serves as faculty advisor.